Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats say

  • FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran
  • FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna
1 / 2

Western powers scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran, diplomats say

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran
Francois Murphy
·2 min read

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board to criticise Iran for scaling back cooperation with the agency, diplomats said on Thursday, amid concerns about efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal.

The European powers, all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, have been lobbying for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to adopt a resolution at this week's quarterly meeting expressing concern at Iran's latest breaches of the deal and calling on it to undo them.

However, Iran has bristled at the prospect, threatening to end a recent agreement with the IAEA that limits the impact of its latest moves and enables monitoring of its facilities to continue in a black-box-type arrangement for up to three months.

Three diplomats who follow the IAEA closely said the so-called E3 had scrapped their plan for a resolution.

"Cooler heads are prevailing," said one diplomat from a country on the board that had been sceptical about the proposed resolution. Other countries had expressed concern that a resolution would undermine attempts to rescue the deal.

Separately but almost simultaneously, the IAEA said its chief Rafael Grossi would hold a news conference at midday (1100 GMT). Two of the diplomats said Grossi had told the IAEA board he plans to hold technical discussions with Iran next month.

The Europeans' draft resolution circulated earlier this week also expressed "deep concern" at Iran's failure to explain uranium particles found at three old sites, including two that the IAEA first reported on last week.

One diplomat said that would be the subject of the technical discussions, and if Iran's cooperation was insufficient the plan for a resolution could be revived at the next quarterly board meeting in June.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

    The 83-year-old ruling emir of Kuwait flew on Thursday to the United States for medical checks, state-run media reported, just months after he ascended the throne. State-run KUNA news agency described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah’s visit to the U.S. as “the usual medical check-ups,” without elaborating. After his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, fell ill last summer, a U.S. Air Force C-17 flying hospital ferried him to Rochester, Minnesota, home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic, where he later died.

  • Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

    North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, cited the imagery as indicating that a coal-fired steam plant at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. This suggests “preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon,” the website said Wednesday.

  • Any new nuclear deal with Iran should be 'dramatically improved': Israel

    Steinitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged U.S. President Joe Biden to put "enormous pressure" on Iran to change its behavior and dismantle its nuclear program, which he said could affect not only the Middle East, but Europe and the United States. "All countries in the Middle East see eye to eye that this is a devastating threat that should be prevented in advance," Steinitz said at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit online conference, speaking alongside counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. "Iran is a big shadow," Steinitz said referring to the effect of Iran's actions over its neighbors Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

  • Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

    The human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there is enough clinical data for approval, the regulator said. EMA's "rolling reviews" are aimed to speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time, even before final trial data is ready.

  • Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

    Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said one of the women, Mursal Wahidi, was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to eyewitnesses. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We’re not worthy of Alice Cooper answering our 11 Questions

    You have to be some sort of superhero or vampire to survive in the world of rock ’n’ roll for 50 years, and living legend Alice Cooper is one of the few who fits that particular bill. The horror-rock icon—likely the only person who’s in both the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and The Friars Club—has just released his 21st solo record, Detroit Stories, on which he pays homage to his hometown. Cooper reunites with old friends like producer Bob Ezrin and fellow Detroit music legends MC5’s Wayne Kramer, The Detroit Wheels’ Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, and the Motor City Horns on inspired covers like Lou Reed’s “Rock ’N’ Roll” and new bangers like “Social Debris” that prove that his vocals are as scathing as ever.

  • Pence slams Democratic voting reform bill HR 1 as an 'unconstitutional power grab'

    HR 1 would end gerrymandering, expand early and absentee voting, and establish national standards for voter registration, among other reforms.

  • Rockets hit Iraqi base with US troops less than a week after Biden officials said Syria strikes would 'de-escalate' tensions in the region

    Biden has faced bipartisan criticism for not seeking congressional approval prior to giving the order for the Syria airstrikes on February 25.

  • Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

    Israel’s attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the country's surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America, and that such an important decision cannot be made by the prime minister alone. In an official letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit argues that Netanyahu should have consulted the Cabinet for such a plan. The justice ministry released the letter, addressed to the national security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, on Monday.

  • Montrezl Harrell with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

    Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/03/2021

  • North Korea's Kim stresses roles of city, county leaders: KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the significance of the role that city and county chief secretaries have in improving the lives of the people and carrying out his five-year economic policies, state news media KCNA said on Thursday. North Korea's drastic measures to contain COVID-19 have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship, including reports of starvation, for its citizens, already battered by international sanctions, a United Nations investigator said. Kim said the city and county chief secretaries had responsibility for taking care of their residents and urged them to embark on a fresh "turning point" to help develop their areas in line with his new five-year strategy unveiled at the January party congress.

  • Declining Covid Cases and Vaccine Rollout Boost Economic Prospects Across U.S.

    Regional Fed banks report a modest pickup in economic activity, with lingering pockets of problems seen in sectors like hospitality and certain retail segments. 'The $15.00 minimum is already here,' says one contact in Philadelphia area.

  • Thailand probes Facebook's removal of army-linked accounts

    Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he has assigned the Royal Thai Army to investigate after Facebook Inc. removed 185 accounts and groups allegedly engaged in an information-influencing operation in Thailand run by the military. About 703,000 accounts followed one or more of these pages, about 100,000 accounts joined at least one of these groups and around 2,500 people followed one or more of the Instagram accounts.

  • Japan planning to ban overseas Olympic spectators over COVID-19 fears - report

    Japan's government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, a report said on Wednesday, as many Japanese remain opposed to holding the Games during the pandemic. The final decision would be made this month after talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other parties, the Mainichi newspaper reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. The government would continue to consider whether to accept spectators from within Japan, including the number allowed into venues, the Mainichi added.

  • Far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are splintering and realigning after the Capitol riot, report says

    In the wake of the Capitol riot, far-right groups are in disarray. But new organizations of violent extremists could emerge from the chaos.

  • Damian Lillard with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/03/2021

  • HIV findings in DR Congo 'give hope for cure'

    Scientists discover a high rate of people who suppress the virus without taking medication.

  • Progressives unify against Democrat leaders who won’t fight for policies like Green New Deal

    Progressive Democrats, including two who are Black, are lining up to challenge House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer even before Maryland sets the date for its 2022 primaries.Why it matters: Recent progressive victories for Reps. Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York, plus the country's changing demographics and post-#MeToo and George Floyd eras, are giving organizers and candidates new hope that the political landscape is changing and rewarding diversity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"After the pandemic, all bets are off," Kelley Jackson, communications director for the progressive PAC Democracy for America, told Axios. "We need Medicare for All. We need a Green New Deal — we saw what happened in Texas."Progressives feel a special urgency to get their policies passed into law, given Democrats control the U.S. House, Senate and White House.That's propelling their unity against those party leaders and members they believe aren't fighting for the policies like activists.The big picture: Hoyer is just one member of the Democratic old guard who's being targeted early by the left flank, with a renewed focus on race and gender.Even before the recent allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, progressives were quietly looking to Attorney General Letitia James as a formidable primary challenger.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is up for reelection in 2022 and faces constant speculation about whether a progressive like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will mount a primary challenge against him.In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is term-limited from seeking reelection, but his seat is being eyed by Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Black mother of twins and public defender. She said her own experience without health care and growing up poor in rural Virginia has inspired her to run.“When people say identity politics don’t matter, what they’re also saying is that other people’s lived experiences don’t matter,” she told Elle.com.In Maryland, Colin Byrd, a Black mayor from Greenbelt, announced in December that he planned to challenge Hoyer in the 2022 Democratic primary.Byrd wrote on his fundraising page: "I'm rooted in civil rights activism, progressive activism and progressive politics. I'm about 'Good Trouble.' Steny is about Good Ol' Boys Politics."Mckayla Wilkes, who unsuccessfully challenged Hoyer last cycle, is also mounting a challenge to the 20-term congressman."We have the trifecta," Wilkes said of Democrats' control of the White House, Senate and House, "yet we (Democrats) are still fighting for change. To me, that says that any Democrat won’t do, so we need to elect more progressives."Wilkes is a Black woman who's openly bisexual and doesn't shy away from that in her campaigning, she said, even though "our district has never been represented by a Black woman and certainly never by a Black, queer woman."Wilkes told Axios she and Byrd made an agreement "that only one of us will be on the ballot heading into 2022." She declared: "We don't want to split the anti-Hoyer vote." Reality check: Hoyer is still popular in his district, based on polling and the 64% vote he earned in last year's Democratic primary. Wilkes received 27%.A Hoyer spokesperson said: “Leader Hoyer is focused on delivering a progressive agenda to rebuild the economy and deliver on racial justice. He has strong and deep relationships in the 5th District and will continue to build consensus within our diverse caucus to bring about the bold change the American people have called for.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hardoi: India man arrested for beheading teenaged daughter

    In a video shot by the police, the man is seen walking on a road carrying the severed head.