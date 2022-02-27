Western sanctions push Russia and China even closer together

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will increase Russia's already significant economic reliance on China.

Why it matters: Moscow could blunt the impact of sanctions by deepening its growing alignment with Beijing, giving both countries more leverage in their disputes with the West — but potentially fostering resentment in Russia over the increasingly lopsided relationship.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Catch up quick: The Chinese government said in a statement that it strongly supports "respecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," including Ukraine, but has stopped short of condemning Russia's invasion, and has criticized the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

The state of play: In the weeks before the invasion, Beijing lifted restrictions on wheat imports from Russia and signed a 30-year deal to buy increased volumes of Russian gas — signaling China's massive market was opening further to Russia.

  • China and Russia have recently inked several energy deals that are largely outside the U.S. dollar-based international financial system, using the Chinese yuan, the Financial Times reports.

  • Russian oil company Gazprom Neft announced last year that it would use yuan for airplane fuel transactions with China instead of the U.S. dollar.

  • Russia is also a major recipient of loans from Chinese financial institutions, receiving $151 billion between 2000 and 2017.

A previous round of Western sanctions over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea saw Russia reorient its economy toward China, signing a $400 billion deal to send gas there and increasing cooperation around infrastructure and technology.

Yes, but: A growing Russian dependence on China could cause friction between the two countries down the line.

  • Moscow already chafes at being beholden to a country that was once its protégé during Soviet times, and is uncomfortable with China's growing presence in Central Asia, which Russia regards as its backyard, Yun Sun, China program director at the Stimson Center, told Axios.

  • Greater economic dependence on China will only deepen that resentment, Sun said.

The big picture: China is already Russia's largest trading partner, accounting in 2020 for 23% of Russia's imports (everything from textiles to TVs) and 15% of its exports (mostly oil and gas).

  • "They can get anything they want from China except for high-tech," says Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Advanced semiconductors and other emerging technologies are exactly what the U.S. and EU are targeting with export controls on semiconductors that Japan and Taiwan are also joining.

  • China does provide 70% of Russia's chip supply and it could help Russia evade the sanctions on sensitive technologies like chips, "but then the question becomes, what's in it for China," Lovely says.

What to watch: How much pressure from the west China is willing to absorb.

  • Two Chinese-state-owned banks have restricted some financing to Russia after the invasion, suggesting China doesn't want to be seen as openly enabling Russia.

  • China abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion, instead of siding with Russia's veto.

China's leaders aren't willing to indelibly tie themselves to "Putin's chariot," Sun said. "For China, this is a calculus. There is benefit and cost. If the cost is not significant for supporting Russia or continuing economic transactions with Russia, then China will continue it," Sun said.

  • "If there is significant cost to the Chinese financial and economic relations with Russia, then the Chinese will recalculate."

  • "China's in the driver's seat right now. It's the one that Russia needs, not the other way around," Lovely added.

Go deeper: Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion | Why the West's China Challenge Just Got a Lot Harder

    China remains an enormous problem, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine only makes it worse.

  • Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault continues in Kyiv

    Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory. He said he's willing to hold talks "in a country from whose territory

  • Clyburn slams Trump, others praising Putin: 'Domestic enemies'

    Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) had some choice words this week for Americans lionizing Russian President Vladimir Putin amid war in Ukraine, characterizing them as "domestic enemies" who'd prefer to live in a corrupt, Putin-esque autocracy than a constitutional democracy. Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, singled out former President Trump, as well as conservative media pundits, who have showered praise on Putin in recent days even as he's...

  • Opinion | Putin’s Aggression Hurts Precisely Because We’d Come So Far

    The threat of existential conflict returns long after we thought it had faded away.

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • Russia’s Blameless OnlyFans Stars Say They’ve Been Banned After Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Twitter / @Evenink_cosplayThe London-based adult subscriber service OnlyFans is removing accounts of content creators in both Russia and Belarus, according to some of the site’s stars.It is unclear if the apparent changes are a political move or if new sanctions imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine have made it impossible for the women to be paid via the site.A cosplay content creator who goes by the handle kanra_cosplay, posted a shot of a message appearing to show that

  • 'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers

    Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side. As some in his audience at St. Peter's Square held large Ukrainian flags, Francis said his "heart is broken" and suggested a day of prayer and fasting for peace on Wednesday. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest thing from God's mind."

  • U.S. to tighten disclosure rules for investors who short stocks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday unveiled a pair of proposals that would broaden the data short sellers must disclose about their bets that stocks will fall. The new rules would offer the public visibility into aggregated data around large short positions for individual equity securities, the SEC said. The proposals would also impose a "buy-to-cover" mandate for brokers to identify sales as "long, short or short-exempt," said the SEC in its release, adding the classifications would only be required if a purchaser has any short position in the same security at the time of order, and would further amend the national market system plan to include a report of such "buy-to-cover" information.

  • Russians enter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s No. 2 city, as fighting broadens: reports

    Fighting got underway Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after Russian forces stormed in from the outskirts, according to reports.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capitalUkraine president rejects Kremlin offer to hold talks in BelarusRussian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, KharkivRussian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and CanadaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Big Tech restricts Russian state media from buying adsUN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the countryWhat to know about Ukraine's wartime president

  • Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance

    Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday. Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Military Deployments Near Ukraine-Belarus Border

    Satellite imagery captured on February 25 reveals large deployments of ground forces in southern Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, as Russia continued its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.Photos show a deployment of more than 90 helicopters near the town of Chojniki in southern Belarus. According to Maxar Technologies, who took the images, the deployment extended more than five miles.Additional views also show vehicles “in convoy position” in fields northeast of Chojniki. Satellite images also revealed 50 more helicopters, troops, and equipment at the VD Bolshoy Bokov airfield near Mazyr, Belarus, Maxar said. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Macron tells French farmers: Ukraine war will weigh on you, and it will last

    The war in Ukraine, and heavy sanctions Western powers have taken against Russia, will have long-lasting and serious consequences for the French farming sector, the European Union's biggest, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. "If you ask me to share one conviction with you this morning, it is that this crisis is here to stay, this war is here to stay," Macron told the Paris farm show on Saturday. Trade restrictions resulting from EU sanctions on Russia will weigh on French exports such as wine and grains, Macron said, while a further rise in energy prices will hit livestock farming.

  • In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

    The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country." The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting

  • Kremlin says Russia agrees to talks with Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to send a delegation to Belarus to meet with Ukrainian officials.Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is willing to negotiate Ukraine's stance on NATO membership as Russian forces closed in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.Ukraine has been firm in wanting to join the NATO alliance...

  • Facebook blocks Russian state media from running ads

    Facebook has blocked Russian state media outlets from running ads or using other monetization features.

  • YouTube blocks RT and other Russian channels from generating ad revenue

    YouTube has temporarily barred Russia Today (RT) and a handful of other Russian channels from earning ad revenue.

  • Some Russian bank cards no longer work with Apple Pay and Google Pay

    Following Western sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions, customers of several of the country’s largest banks can no longer use their debit and credit cards in conjunction with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell erupts at CBS News journalist while being questioned about election-related White House notes: 'You're a traitor!'

    At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.