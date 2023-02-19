Western snow bonanza

Associated Press

For two weeks, an owl that escaped from New York's Central Park Zoo has flown from treetop to treetop, eluding capture and amassing legions of fans worried about its ability to survive alone in the big city. Would Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl, go hungry because he hadn't developed an ability to hunt while in captivity? With a collective sigh of relief, the answer was a resounding no: It appears Flaco has regained his killer instincts and is becoming an old hand at swooping down from his lofty perch to feed on the park's bounty of rats.