Western Springs Sees Big Drop In Virus Cases: County
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL — Western Springs' coronavirus caseload remains high, but the village saw a big drop in the last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had experienced 2,526 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 84 new cases in the last week. The previous two weeks were 128 and 188, respectively.
For four weeks last June and July, the village's coronavirus case count did not budge.
The number of Western Springs' virus-related deaths stayed the same in the last week, at six. The latest deaths were reported May 31 and May 11, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. That's a mortality rate of less than 1 percent. All the local deaths have been those who were 53 or older, according to the county medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:
Date
Western Springs
Suburban Cook
April 12, 2020
12
5,512
April 19, 2020
14
7,893
April 26, 2020
16
11,688
May 3, 2020
19
16,356
May 10, 2020
24
20,154
May 17, 2020
33
23,839
May 24, 2020
39
27,573
May 31, 2020
42
30,149
June 7, 2020
44
31,894
June 14, 2020
44
33,057
June 27, 2020
47
34,087
June 28, 2020
50
35,137
July 5, 2020
63
36,242
July 12, 2020
83
37,414
July 19, 2020
102
38,746
July 26, 2020
116
40,439
Aug. 3, 2020
127
41,965
Aug. 10, 2020
131
43,627
Aug. 16, 2020
143
45,797
Aug. 23, 2020
154
48,111
Aug. 30, 2020
169
50,199
Sept. 6, 2020
190
52,973
Sept. 13, 2020
203
55,027
Sept. 20, 2020
218
56,808
Sept. 27, 2020
233
58,868
Oct. 4, 2020
243
61,099
Oct. 11, 2020
261
63,990
Oct. 18, 2020
271
67,825
Oct. 25, 2020
281
72,167
Nov. 1, 2020
297
76,070
Nov. 8, 2020
341
85,935
Nov. 15, 2020
430
101,257
Nov. 22, 2020
486
113,718
Nov. 29, 2020
550
126,550
Dec. 6, 2020
625
139,697
Dec. 13, 2020
672
151,761
Dec. 20, 2020
709
161,592
Dec. 27, 2020
739
169,188
Jan. 3, 2021
763
175,510
Jan. 10, 2021
812
184,374
Jan. 17, 2021
846
191,400
Jan. 24, 2021
881
197,474
Jan. 31, 2021
901
201,944
Feb. 7, 2021
917
205,149
Feb. 14, 2021
934
207,433
Feb. 21, 2021
950
210,516
Feb. 28, 2021
957
212,428
March 7, 2021
977
214,356
March 14, 2021
993
216,335
March 21, 2021
1,018
218,512
March 28, 2021
1,045
221,233
April 4, 2021
1,072
224,708
April 11, 2021
1,106
228,663
April 18, 2021
1,144
232,883
April 25, 2021
1,177
236,648
May 2, 2021
1,190
240,085
May 9, 2021
1,200
243,156
May 16, 2021
1,227
245,489
May 23, 2021
1,261
247,632
May 30, 2021
1,302
249,317
June 6, 2021
1,319
250,204
June 13, 2021
1,320
250,572
June 20, 2021
1,321
250,813
June 27, 2021
1,321
251,018
July 4, 2021
1,321
251,232
July 11, 2021
1,321
251,486
July 18, 2021
1,326
252,288
July 25, 2021
1,331
252,766
Aug. 1, 2021
1,339
254,109
Aug. 8, 2021
1,358
256,204
Aug. 15, 2021
1,375
258,703
Aug. 22, 2021
1,400
261,575
Aug. 29, 2021
1,427
264,906
Sept. 5, 2021
1,449
268,116
Sept. 12, 2021
1,472
271,333
Sept. 19, 2021
1,482
274,213
Sept. 26, 2021
1,495
277,581
Oct. 3, 2021
1,501
280,324
Oct. 10, 2021
1,520
283,241
Oct. 17, 2021
1,531
285,608
Oct. 24, 2021
1,549
287,913
Oct. 31, 2021
1,582
290,477
Nov. 7, 2021
1,610
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,636
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,664
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
1,699
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
1,742
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
1,786
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
1,873
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
1,971
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,126
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,314
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
2,442
435,020
Jan. 23, 2022
2,526
463,048
As of Sunday, Western Springs had 189 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 162 in Hinsdale, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 178 in Elmhurst, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County and 194 in La Grange.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.
Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.
This article originally appeared on the Western Springs Patch