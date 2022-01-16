Western Springs Virus Caseload Still High: County

WESTERN SPRINGS, IL — Western Springs saw a high number of coronavirus cases last week, but it was down from previous weeks, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had experienced 2,442 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 128 new cases in the last week. The previous two weeks were 188 and 155, respectively.

For four weeks last June and July, the village's coronavirus case count did not budge.

The number of Western Springs' virus-related deaths stayed the same in the last week, at six. The latest deaths were reported May 31 and May 11, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. That's a mortality rate of less than 1 percent. All the local deaths have been those who were 53 or older, according to the county medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:

Date Western Springs Suburban Cook April 12, 2020 12 5,512 April 19, 2020 14 7,893 April 26, 2020 16 11,688 May 3, 2020 19 16,356 May 10, 2020 24 20,154 May 17, 2020 33 23,839 May 24, 2020 39 27,573 May 31, 2020 42 30,149 June 7, 2020 44 31,894 June 14, 2020 44 33,057 June 27, 2020 47 34,087 June 28, 2020 50 35,137 July 5, 2020 63 36,242 July 12, 2020 83 37,414 July 19, 2020 102 38,746 July 26, 2020 116 40,439 Aug. 3, 2020 127 41,965 Aug. 10, 2020 131 43,627 Aug. 16, 2020 143 45,797 Aug. 23, 2020 154 48,111 Aug. 30, 2020 169 50,199 Sept. 6, 2020 190 52,973 Sept. 13, 2020 203 55,027 Sept. 20, 2020 218 56,808 Sept. 27, 2020 233 58,868 Oct. 4, 2020 243 61,099 Oct. 11, 2020 261 63,990 Oct. 18, 2020 271 67,825 Oct. 25, 2020 281 72,167 Nov. 1, 2020 297 76,070 Nov. 8, 2020 341 85,935 Nov. 15, 2020 430 101,257 Nov. 22, 2020 486 113,718 Nov. 29, 2020 550 126,550 Dec. 6, 2020 625 139,697 Dec. 13, 2020 672 151,761 Dec. 20, 2020 709 161,592 Dec. 27, 2020 739 169,188 Jan. 3, 2021 763 175,510 Jan. 10, 2021 812 184,374 Jan. 17, 2021 846 191,400 Jan. 24, 2021 881 197,474 Jan. 31, 2021 901 201,944 Feb. 7, 2021 917 205,149 Feb. 14, 2021 934 207,433 Feb. 21, 2021 950 210,516 Feb. 28, 2021 957 212,428 March 7, 2021 977 214,356 March 14, 2021 993 216,335 March 21, 2021 1,018 218,512 March 28, 2021 1,045 221,233 April 4, 2021 1,072 224,708 April 11, 2021 1,106 228,663 April 18, 2021 1,144 232,883 April 25, 2021 1,177 236,648 May 2, 2021 1,190 240,085 May 9, 2021 1,200 243,156 May 16, 2021 1,227 245,489 May 23, 2021 1,261 247,632 May 30, 2021 1,302 249,317 June 6, 2021 1,319 250,204 June 13, 2021 1,320 250,572 June 20, 2021 1,321 250,813 June 27, 2021 1,321 251,018 July 4, 2021 1,321 251,232 July 11, 2021 1,321 251,486 July 18, 2021 1,326 252,288 July 25, 2021 1,331 252,766 Aug. 1, 2021 1,339 254,109 Aug. 8, 2021 1,358 256,204 Aug. 15, 2021 1,375 258,703 Aug. 22, 2021 1,400 261,575 Aug. 29, 2021 1,427 264,906 Sept. 5, 2021 1,449 268,116 Sept. 12, 2021 1,472 271,333 Sept. 19, 2021 1,482 274,213 Sept. 26, 2021 1,495 277,581 Oct. 3, 2021 1,501 280,324 Oct. 10, 2021 1,520 283,241 Oct. 17, 2021 1,531 285,608 Oct. 24, 2021 1,549 287,913 Oct. 31, 2021 1,582 290,477 Nov. 7, 2021 1,610 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,636 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,664 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 1,699 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 1,742 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 1,786 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 1,873 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 1,971 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,126 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,314 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 2,442 435,020

As of Sunday, Western springs had 183 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 138 in Darien, 157 in Hinsdale, 160 in DuPage County, 170 in Elmhurst, 172 in Clarendon Hills, 176 in La Grange Park, 177 in suburban Cook County and 184 in La Grange.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,589,640, an 8.7 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,099.

Nationally, 65.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 9.5 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 847,577 people have died from the virus in the United States.

