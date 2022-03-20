Western Springs Virus Cases About Same: County

David Giuliani
·5 min read

WESTERN SPRINGS, IL – Western Springs' number of new coronavirus cases stayed about the same last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had experienced 2,853 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11 new cases in the last week. The previous week, the village saw eight cases.

For four weeks last June and July, the village's coronavirus case count did not budge.

The number of Western Springs' virus-related deaths stayed the same in the last week, at six. The latest deaths were reported May 31 and May 11, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. That's a mortality rate of less than 1 percent. All the local deaths have been those who were 53 or older, according to the county medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:

Date

Western Springs

Suburban Cook

April 12, 2020

12

5,512

April 19, 2020

14

7,893

April 26, 2020

16

11,688

May 3, 2020

19

16,356

May 10, 2020

24

20,154

May 17, 2020

33

23,839

May 24, 2020

39

27,573

May 31, 2020

42

30,149

June 7, 2020

44

31,894

June 14, 2020

44

33,057

June 27, 2020

47

34,087

June 28, 2020

50

35,137

July 5, 2020

63

36,242

July 12, 2020

83

37,414

July 19, 2020

102

38,746

July 26, 2020

116

40,439

Aug. 3, 2020

127

41,965

Aug. 10, 2020

131

43,627

Aug. 16, 2020

143

45,797

Aug. 23, 2020

154

48,111

Aug. 30, 2020

169

50,199

Sept. 6, 2020

190

52,973

Sept. 13, 2020

203

55,027

Sept. 20, 2020

218

56,808

Sept. 27, 2020

233

58,868

Oct. 4, 2020

243

61,099

Oct. 11, 2020

261

63,990

Oct. 18, 2020

271

67,825

Oct. 25, 2020

281

72,167

Nov. 1, 2020

297

76,070

Nov. 8, 2020

341

85,935

Nov. 15, 2020

430

101,257

Nov. 22, 2020

486

113,718

Nov. 29, 2020

550

126,550

Dec. 6, 2020

625

139,697

Dec. 13, 2020

672

151,761

Dec. 20, 2020

709

161,592

Dec. 27, 2020

739

169,188

Jan. 3, 2021

763

175,510

Jan. 10, 2021

812

184,374

Jan. 17, 2021

846

191,400

Jan. 24, 2021

881

197,474

Jan. 31, 2021

901

201,944

Feb. 7, 2021

917

205,149

Feb. 14, 2021

934

207,433

Feb. 21, 2021

950

210,516

Feb. 28, 2021

957

212,428

March 7, 2021

977

214,356

March 14, 2021

993

216,335

March 21, 2021

1,018

218,512

March 28, 2021

1,045

221,233

April 4, 2021

1,072

224,708

April 11, 2021

1,106

228,663

April 18, 2021

1,144

232,883

April 25, 2021

1,177

236,648

May 2, 2021

1,190

240,085

May 9, 2021

1,200

243,156

May 16, 2021

1,227

245,489

May 23, 2021

1,261

247,632

May 30, 2021

1,302

249,317

June 6, 2021

1,319

250,204

June 13, 2021

1,320

250,572

June 20, 2021

1,321

250,813

June 27, 2021

1,321

251,018

July 4, 2021

1,321

251,232

July 11, 2021

1,321

251,486

July 18, 2021

1,326

252,288

July 25, 2021

1,331

252,766

Aug. 1, 2021

1,339

254,109

Aug. 8, 2021

1,358

256,204

Aug. 15, 2021

1,375

258,703

Aug. 22, 2021

1,400

261,575

Aug. 29, 2021

1,427

264,906

Sept. 5, 2021

1,449

268,116

Sept. 12, 2021

1,472

271,333

Sept. 19, 2021

1,482

274,213

Sept. 26, 2021

1,495

277,581

Oct. 3, 2021

1,501

280,324

Oct. 10, 2021

1,520

283,241

Oct. 17, 2021

1,531

285,608

Oct. 24, 2021

1,549

287,913

Oct. 31, 2021

1,582

290,477

Nov. 7, 2021

1,610

293,070

Nov. 14, 2021

1,636

296,498

Nov. 21, 2021

1,664

300,729

Nov. 28, 2021

1,699

305,638

Dec. 5, 2021

1,742

311,393

Dec. 12, 2021

1,786

318,997

Dec. 19, 2021

1,873

329,996

Dec. 26, 2021

1,971

344,425

Jan. 2, 2022

2,126

367,246

Jan. 9, 2022

2,314

400,490

Jan. 16, 2022

2,442

435,020

Jan. 23, 2022

2,526

463,048

Jan. 30, 2022

2,671

482,251

Feb. 6, 2022

2,710

486,392

Feb. 13, 2022

2,774

495,064

Feb. 20, 2022

2,808

499,097

Feb. 27, 2022

2,830

501,513

March 6, 2022

2,834

503,498

March 13, 2022

2,842

505,535

March 20, 2022

2,853

506,903

As of Sunday, Western Springs had 214 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 173 in Darien, 184 in Hinsdale, 195 in DuPage County, 202 in Elmhurst, 206 in suburban Cook County, 209 in La Grange Park, 210 in Clarendon Hills and 218 in La Grange.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,053,185, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,198.

Nationally, 79.6 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 968,839 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the Western Springs Patch

Recommended Stories