Western states face first federal water cuts amid drought

U.S. officials on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. declares first Western reservoir water shortage, triggering cuts

    (Reuters) -U.S. officials for the first time on Monday declared an official water shortage for the massive Lake Mead reservoir, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest, as 10 Western governors appealed for federal drought disaster aid. The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning in October, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, an Interior Department agency, said in a statement. Arizona will lose 18% of its annual apportionment, while Nevada will see cuts of 7%.

  • This is how western states must change because of the Colorado River water shortage

    Central Arizona farmers are the big losers in this first round of cuts, but California could suffer in 2023.

  • US West, Mexico to see water use cuts amid drought

    U.S. officials have declared the first-ever water shortage from the Colorado River that serves millions of people in the West. Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will see cuts in 2022 in their shares of water supplies from reservoirs fed by the river. (August 16)

  • Water cuts are coming to Arizona and Nevada after the US declared the first-ever Colorado River water shortage

    Lake Mead, the country's largest water reservoir, is drier than it's ever been. Future cut-backs could be more severe as the climate crisis unfolds.

  • U.S. declares historic Western water shortage

    U.S. officials have declared a massive water shortage in the American Southwest that will trigger drastic supply cuts there.Separately, 10 governors have appealed for federal aid, qualifying farmers and ranchers in their states to seek special assistance.It's the first time officials have declared a shortage at the Lake Mead reservoir, which will see water supply cuts to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico beginning in October.It's the largest reservoir in the country, serving some 25 million people from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.Federal water official Tanya Trujillo says the shortage points to the impact of climate change."...we're experiencing it every day in the Colorado River basin and in other basins in the West. I think the best strategy for planning is to think about a broad range of scenarios and a broad range of potential hydrology and to work closely with our partners in the basin to try to think through all of those scenarios."Diminishing reservoir supplies will mean less water and tough decisions for agriculture, cities and Native American tribes in the parched region, which is in its 22nd year of drought.The drought has brought reservoir levels to historic lows, and drastically reduced animal feed supplies across the region.It's sent hay prices soaring as many ranchers and farmers are forced to auction off livestock or to consider selling their land for development.The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows drought conditions across 99% of the region, affecting over 59 million Americans.And U.S. officials have warned that reservoir supplies are projected to keep falling.

  • Yahoo News Now Special Report

    Yahoo News Now Special Report

  • Eye Opener: Biden stands behind leaving Afghanistan

    President Biden defends his decision to leave Afghanistan, blaming Afghans for the collapse of their government. Also, the race to rescue survivors of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti continues. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it's time to focus on reducing demand

    Water flows into a canal that feeds farms in Casa Grande, Ariz. AP Photo/Darryl WebbThe U.S. government announced its first-ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River on Aug. 16, 2021, triggering future cuts in the amount of water states will be allowed to draw from the river. The Tier 1 shortage declaration followed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s forecast that the water in Lake Mead – the largest reservoir in the U.S., located on the Arizona-Nevada border – will drop below an elev

  • As a kid, I ran for my life from the Taliban. My family is again trapped in that nightmare.

    My family’s dreams of having a normal life, a decent life, a dignified life, are shattered. Will they even live to see the next day?

  • Fans think Kourtney Kardashian is having a baby with Travis Barker. Why experts say it’s never OK to speculate about someone’s pregnancy.

    As fans speculate that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Barker, experts weigh in on why it's wrong to assume someone is pregnant.

  • Afghan woman in limbo at Kabul airport after Taliban sweep

    With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In another, she would stay in an Afghanistan under Taliban rule, forced to wipe out the last 20 years of all that she had built and achieved. Sleepless, hungry and scared she has been waiting for hours at the airport for a flight she feared would never come with questions she could not answer.

  • 2022 Subaru BRZ swaps 2 miles per gallon for 23 horsepower

    Subaru's second-generation BRZ made its debut in late 2020 with a bigger engine than its predecessor. It offers more power, which enthusiasts spent years clamoring for, but its fuel economy figures aren't significantly worse. In its most efficient configuration, so equipped with the optional six-speed automatic transmission, the 2022 BRZ returns 21 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg combined, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • The Cure bassist Simon Gallup says he's leaving the band after 40 years: 'Fed up of betrayal'

    After 40 years with the Cure, bassist Simon Gallup is leaving the band because he's 'fed up of betrayal.'

  • NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms

    Notices taped to the windows and front door of the Stop Inn, a diner in Queens, made it clear the eatery would comply with the city's new edict against the coronavirus: All patrons dining indoors at restaurants, browsing works of art at museums or sweating it out at gyms must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The signs at the Stop Inn went up Monday evening, said a server, to give customers due notice that on Tuesday it would begin complying with the city's latest effort to curtail the spread of the virus, particularly the troublesome and more contagious delta variant that has fueled a surge in infections and hospitalizations across the country. The server appeared relieved when Lama and his family presented copies of their vaccination cards on their phone.

  • Climate change is relentless: Seemingly small shifts have big consequences

    Excess energy has warmed the oceans, building up fuel for cyclones. NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua StevensClimate change has been accumulating slowly but relentlessly for decades. The changes might sound small when you hear about them – another tenth of a degree warmer, another centimeter of sea level rise – but seemingly small changes can have big effects on the world around us, especially regionally. The problem is that while effects are small at any time, they are in the same direction of warm

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Drought Forces First-Ever Colorado River Water Cutback to Southwest States

    U.S. officials declared an unprecedented water shortage on the river, triggering cuts including an 18% reduction in Arizona’s annual water allocation as drought plagues the Southwest.

  • A British Village Is on the Hunt for a Vandal Who Pours Beans on People's Front Doors

    This kind of canned food vandalism isn't an isolated incident in the U.K.

  • IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters, despite Western warnings that such work threatens talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. "On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified ... that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235," the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

  • Thousands of Clovis Unified students return to campuses

    Summer vacation has come to an end for students of the Clovis Unified School District.