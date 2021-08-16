Western states face first federal water cuts amid drought

Reuters Videos

U.S. officials have declared a massive water shortage in the American Southwest that will trigger drastic supply cuts there.Separately, 10 governors have appealed for federal aid, qualifying farmers and ranchers in their states to seek special assistance.It's the first time officials have declared a shortage at the Lake Mead reservoir, which will see water supply cuts to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico beginning in October.It's the largest reservoir in the country, serving some 25 million people from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.Federal water official Tanya Trujillo says the shortage points to the impact of climate change."...we're experiencing it every day in the Colorado River basin and in other basins in the West. I think the best strategy for planning is to think about a broad range of scenarios and a broad range of potential hydrology and to work closely with our partners in the basin to try to think through all of those scenarios."Diminishing reservoir supplies will mean less water and tough decisions for agriculture, cities and Native American tribes in the parched region, which is in its 22nd year of drought.The drought has brought reservoir levels to historic lows, and drastically reduced animal feed supplies across the region.It's sent hay prices soaring as many ranchers and farmers are forced to auction off livestock or to consider selling their land for development.The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows drought conditions across 99% of the region, affecting over 59 million Americans.And U.S. officials have warned that reservoir supplies are projected to keep falling.