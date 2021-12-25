Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday.

Trudeau said China has been "playing" Western countries against one another as they compete for access to economic opportunities in the country.

"We've been competing and China has been, from time to time, very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market, competitive way," he said in an interview with Global television.

"We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can't play the angles and divide us one against the other."

Relations between Canada and China have been chilly since the 2018 detention of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant. China detained two Canadians shortly afterwards, denying Ottawa's accusations of hostage diplomacy.

Meng reached a deal with U.S. prosecutors in September, ending the extradition fight, and the two Canadians were released within hours of the agreement.

Even before Meng's arrest, Canada's repeated questioning of China's human rights positions had irked Beijing, and the two countries have failed to come closer.

Earlier this month, Canada said it will join allies in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February to send China a message over its human rights record.

(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Navy ship stuck in port due to COVID outbreak

    The USS Milwaukee is temporarily unable to sail after a COVID-19 outbreak among its "100% immunized" crew, the U.S. Navy said on Friday, without specifying how many sailors tested positive.Driving the news: The Navy has not determined the variant of COVID and the sailors who tested positive are isolated from the rest of the crew. The ship is ported in Cuba's Guantanamo Bay, less than two weeks after its deployment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Be smar

  • China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

    In the southern city of Shenzhen, five passengers who arrived on Wednesday, on a flight from Los Angeles, tested positive for coronavirus, and three were confirmed to be Omicron infections on Dec. 24, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported. Xian, which started a new round of mass testing on Saturday, has announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant. Nationwide, China has reported a handful of Omicron infections among international travellers and in southern China.

  • Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

    People strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Just minutes earlier, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev announced his resignation in a live televised address to the nation, concluding 74 years of Soviet history. In his memoirs, Gorbachev, now 90, bitterly lamented his failure to prevent the USSR's demise, an event that upset the world's balance of power and sowed the seeds of an ongoing tug-of-war between Russia and neighboring Ukraine.

  • Sculptor of dismantled Tiananmen statue says damage symbolic of Hong Kong struggle

    The sculptor of a statue commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said on Friday that its removal from a Hong Kong university was "brutal" but any damage would be symbolic of recent changes in the city under Chinese rule. The eight-metre (26-foot) sculpture of anguished human torsos was one of the few remaining public memorials in the former British colony to remember the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters - a taboo topic in mainland China, where it cannot be publicly commemorated. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Wednesday dismantled and removed the two-tonne copper artwork, known as "Pillar of Shame", from the campus where it has been for more than two decades, citing legal and other concerns.

  • Kremlin says it anticipates Biden answer in January on its aggressive security demands

    The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow’s request for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.” Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

  • More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

    More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban. Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.

  • Biden may face midterm reckoning on Supreme Court reform

    President Biden has largely managed to avoid the fray of the Supreme Court reform debate in his first year in office by outsourcing the issue to an expert study group. But his time on the sidelines may be running out. Now that his court commission has wrapped up its work, and with a potentially explosive Supreme Court ruling on abortion expected this summer just months ahead of the midterms, Biden could soon find himself facing intense pressure...

  • Chinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown

    Officials in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian are facing punishment after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the lockdown of its 13 million residents, authorities said on Friday, as the number of new cases declined. All domestic flights out of Xian and most trains originating from the city scheduled for Friday were cancelled. Officials in Xian, which is famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, say the outbreak has been traced to the arrival of a plane from Pakistan.

  • Kamala Harris cites not getting ‘out of DC more’ as her ‘biggest failure’ as VP

    Since taking office last January, Vice President Kamala Harris has traveled to a half-dozen nations, visited multiple U.S. cities and states and taken repeated trips to her home state of California – including this Christmas weekend.

  • Report shows the extent of Republican efforts to sabotage democracy

    Research identifies at least 262 bills were introduced in 41 states this year with the intent to hijack the election process Bills intended to subvert the election process have been concentrated in states that became the focus of Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal campaign. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/AP The Republican assault on free and fair elections instigated by Donald Trump is gathering pace, with efforts to sabotage the normal workings of American democracy sweeping state legislatures across t

  • Biden says he’s in favor of exception to filibuster for voting rights, ‘whatever it takes’

    President Biden said in an interview Thursday that he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster rule when it comes to the wide-ranging election and campaign finance reform bill that passed the Democrat-controlled House earlier this year but hit a roadblock in the Senate.

  • CIA’s Bin Laden Vaccine Ruse Haunts Public Health Efforts

    GettyCoronavirus vaccination rates around the world are low for myriad reasons: short supplies in developing countries, lack of trust in the governments handing out the jabs, and conspiracy theories about what’s in the vaccine and its side effects. But experts point to another possible factor which has gotten less attention: the CIA.In its quest to find and kill Osama Bin Laden, spies at the CIA used a Hepatitis B vaccination program as cover in an attempt to collect DNA samples that could locat

  • Thousands of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine border: report

    Thousands of Russian troops are reportedly withdrawing from the Ukrainian border after conducting drills for roughly a month.Reuters reported on Saturday that more than 10,000 Russian troops were leaving a number of regions near Ukraine - including Crimea, Rostov and Kuban - and returning to permanent bases.The news service pointed to reporting from the Interfax news agency, which cited the Russian military."A stage of combat coordination of...

  • World's most powerful telescope separates from Ariane 5 rocket

    "Separation Webb Space Telescope, go Webb," announces the operations manager of the world's most powerful space telescope from a control centre room in Kourou, French Guiana. The Ariane 5 rocket released the James Webb Space Telescope after 27 minutes of flight, which will take about a month to reach an outpost 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

  • China's new VIE rule eases concerns about overseas IPOs following months of uncertainty after Didi probe

    China's securities watchdog has given tacit approval to a corporate structure that lets technology companies raise funds offshore, closing a two-decades-long regulatory loophole that has become a lightning rod in rising US-China tensions in capital markets. Chinese companies set up as variable interest entities (VIEs) are allowed to list in offshore markets if they register with regulators and meet compliance rules, according to a draft of a new regulation released on Christmas Eve by the China

  • Sofia Chang becomes first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts of USA in its 110-year history

    Girl Scouts of the United States (GSUSA) announced Dec. 14 that the company has appointed former Warner Media executive Sofia Chang as its chief executive officer. Chang will be GSUSA’s first AAPI CEO, effective Jan. 27. Chang is a lifetime member, a member of the Juliette Gordon Low (JGL) Society, according to a news release.

  • U.K. data support view that omicron causes fewer hospitalizations but also shows boosters wane

    Scientists behind a study from the U.K. Health Security Agency caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.

  • Anti-mask parents not constitutionally allowed to change school rules, says federal judge

    A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit from two Nevada parents seeking to challenge the state's public school mask mandate, saying in her ruling that parents did not have the constitutional right to dictate school policies.In their lawsuit filed in August, two Nevada parents claimed that the mask mandate, as well as their exclusion from the decisionmaking process regarding it, violated their constitutional rights as parents. However, U....

  • State legislators, voters sue Maryland over allegedly gerrymandered congressional map helping Democrats

    An outside group is suing Maryland over its Democrat-backed redistricting plan for allegedly unconstitutional gerrymandering.

  • Japan to boost military spending amid East Asian threats

    Japan is set for record defense spending in 2022 as China continues to expand its military and North Korea adds to its missile arsenal.The government approved a budget Friday that dedicated roughly $47 billion to Japan's military for the fiscal year starting April 1, Reuters reported. The budget will still need to be approved by parliament, which is controlled by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's party.That marks a 1.1 percent increase from the...