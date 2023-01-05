Western tanks seen key to Ukraine battlefield breakthrough

135
Daphné BENOIT, Didier LAURAS
·3 min read

With its pledge of light tank deliveries for Ukraine, France is betting Kyiv is capable of using modern Western armoured vehicles to push forward against Russian invaders.

President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Paris would hand over French-built AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine, a step forward from tank deliveries to date from Ukraine's allies which have mostly been Soviet-era leftovers.

"The decision of President @EmmanuelMacron is another step that will bring our victory closer," Ukrainian's defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

"Especially when the AMX-10 RCs are joined by the American and, we believe, German peers".

France's move is "a strong political signal that Western support is continuing, not running out of steam," said Pierre Haroche, lecturer in international security at Queen Mary University in London.

The AMX-10 is a wheeled reconnaissance tank weighing 25 tonnes and armed with a 105mm cannon, developed during the Cold War "to move quickly and exploit potential breakthroughs" in enemy lines, Haroche said.

"By delivering tanks we're showing that we're backing Ukraine to win, investing in their capability to reconquer territory and not just hold the line."

- Pressure on Germany -

But the AMX-10 is not in the same weight class as the main battle tanks Kyiv has been pushing allies to provide, such as the French-made Leclerc, German Leopard 2 or US Abrams.

President Joe Biden this week said Washington may send Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armed with lighter weapons than the big beasts but able to transport troops safely to where they are needed and support them once they arrive.

Meanwhile Germany has been especially hesitant, delivering powerful mobile artillery and air defences but fearing an escalation with Moscow if its tanks face off directly against their Russian opposite numbers.

Welcoming France's decision on Wednesday, Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, "There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-style tanks."

"The argument from the chancellor's office that Germany must not go it alone is completely obsolete," agreed Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the defence committee in parliament and a leading member of the FDP, a junior coalition partner to Olaf Scholz's SPD.

Ukraine "must win to defend what are also our freedoms and our values -- and that can't be done without tank support," she added.

Paris' move "will push other partners to breach the taboo of sending heavy armoured vehicles to Ukraine," said Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher at the International Centre for Defence and Security in Estonia.

- 'Heavy attrition' -

Many experts see providing Ukraine with modern tanks as a vital building block in its ability to win against Russia.

"In this war in Ukraine, there's a return to tactical blocking of movement with fire superiority, especially with artillery. That explains the heavy attrition rate for armoured vehicles and the return to fortified positions, the trenches that have blossomed," said Thibault Fouillet, a researcher at France's Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS).

"Even breakthroughs that seem signficiant to us, as in the Kharkiv region, only bring tactical advantages -- the armies advance just a few tens of kilometres -- without making the enemy collapse," he added.

Some experts have questioned how much help the AMX-10 will be to Kyiv given the full range of ex-Soviet heavy armour opposing it.

Modernised Russian tanks like the T-80, T-72 or even the venerable T-62 could make short work of the French vehicles' lighter armour, said Pierre Razoux of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES).

"The light tank can get into position very quickly but if it's hit, it's knocked out," Razoux said.

dab-dla/tgb/jh/bp

Recommended Stories

  • France to send Ukraine light combat vehicles, Kyiv wants tanks from allies

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them. "This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army," the official said. Zelenskiy thanked Macron for the announcement and said it showed the need for others to provide heavier weapons.

  • Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

    The French Defense Ministry said Thursday it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles in what France's presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military. Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105-milimeter cannon and two machine guns. It's primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armor to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the French defense ministry.

  • Putin sends Gorshkov frigate with Tsirkon missiles to NATO countries Medvedev

    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles starts a trip from the Black Sea to the Atlantic Ocean. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that the ship is going to the NATO countries' shores.

  • Commander of Kyiv defence forces explains why it will be difficult for Russians to advance beyond border with Belarus

    Ukraine's defence forces have created a multi-level defence system in the country's north, which will not allow Russians to go beyond the border with Belarus. Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the Commander of Kyiv defence forces Quote: "We have formed a group, which is ready to meet the enemy with dignity on the border with Belarus.

  • Putin deploys new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

    President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine. Russia, China and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and manoeuvrability. In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons.

  • White House says it can’t confirm that US-supplied heavy artillery system destroyed by Russia in Ukraine

    The White House on Wednesday said there was no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said in a progress report that missile and air strikes launched in the east of Ukraine destroyed “two launching ramps…

  • Chief of Wagner PMC releases first group of criminals who fought in Ukraine, lifting all convictions

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Head of Wagner Private Military Company, has released the first batch of criminals who had been recruited for the war against Ukraine from prisons; the convicts have also had all of their convictions removed.

  • Putin sends off frigate with hypersonic cruise missile

    STORY: In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons, which he said had "no equivalent" in any other country.Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Video shows Russian mercenary boss releasing convicts after they fought in Ukraine, warning them not to rape or take drugs now they're free

    Yevgeny Prizgozhin sent ex-convict Wagner Group fighters back into society, telling them to behave themselves and not "rape broads" now they're free.

  • U.S. warship sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait

    A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which riles China. In recent years, U.S. warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China, which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government. In a statement, the U.S. military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon carried out the transit.

  • Russians keep advancing on three difficult fronts General Staff report

    Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts as of the evening of 4 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy keeps transferring manpower, weapons, military equipment and munitions to the areas of combat actions.

  • Chief of Defence Intelligence makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has cancer and will die very soon, but after Ukraine's win in the war with Russia. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in the interview with ABC News Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer.

  • Mexico sends armed forces to border state after prison jailbreak sparks manhunt

    MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) -Mexico's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had flown 200 military personnel to the northern border city of Juarez to fight organized crime there, days after a deadly prison riot led to a manhunt for escaped convicts. State prosecutors in the border state of Chihuahua said Alejandro Alvarado, head of the Juarez prison, had been dismissed, and is also under investigation for his possible role in the jailbreak, alongside others. On Sunday, 19 people died after gunmen attacked the prison a few miles south of El Paso, Texas, killing guards and inmates and triggering a mass escape that included cartel kingpin Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, also known as "El Neto."

  • Dark, slithering creature seen by boat captain near NC coast stirs debate. What is it?

    “Looks like an anaconda or a boa to me.”

  • For Russian Troops, Cellphone Use Is a Persistent, Lethal Danger

    Early in their invasion of Ukraine, some Russian fighters closing in on the capital, Kyiv, made calls with cellphones and uploaded videos to TikTok, betraying their location to Ukrainian eavesdroppers. The Ukrainians used the cellphone signals to launch missiles at their location — to devastating effect, according to Ukraine’s head of military intelligence. Now, almost a year later and despite a ban on personal cellphones, Russian soldiers in the war zone are still using them to call wives, girl

  • Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the most deadly wars in Europe since World War Two and the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. "The main gift for the New Year with an ammunition package of Zircon missiles left yesterday for the shores of NATO countries," Medvedev said, referring to President Vladimir Putin's deployment of a warship with hypersonic cruise missiles to the Atlantic.

  • France eyes delivery of tank-killing vehicles to Ukraine

    Discussions will include the delivery timetable and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment.

  • Violence paralyzes Mexican stronghold of Sinaloa drug cartel

    Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze on Thursday in apparent response to the arrest of a cartel leader. Drug trafficking, along with immigration, is expected to be a top talking point as U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Mexico on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Mexcian President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Russian soldiers use bodies of dead brothers-in-arms as shields

    Bodies of Russian soldiers have piled up in Donbas, and Russian troops use those piles as shields when they conduct offensive operations. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News Details: Budanov was in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at the end of December where the fiercest battles are going on right now.

  • Mystery of ancient dots and stripes on Europe's caves is solved

    For decades, researchers had suspected that the seemingly random dots and stripes on cave paintings across Europe contained a hidden meaning, yet they were unable to decipher them.