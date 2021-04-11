The Western Union Co Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.19 per share and the market cap of $10.3 billion, The Western Union Co stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for The Western Union Co is shown in the chart below.





Because The Western Union Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. The Western Union Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.25, which is better than 69% of the companies in Credit Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of The Western Union Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Western Union Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Western Union Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The Western Union Co has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.8 billion and earnings of $1.79 a share. Its operating margin of 20.01% in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The Western Union Co's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of The Western Union Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of The Western Union Co is -0.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 21.6%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Credit Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The Western Union Co's ROIC was 20.53, while its WACC came in at 6.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Western Union Co is shown below:

Overall, The stock of The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 75% of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about The Western Union Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

