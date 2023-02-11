Western Union (NYSE:WU) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.235

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.235 per share on the 31st of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Western Union's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. But before making this announcement, Western Union's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 28.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 58%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.94. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Western Union has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 29% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Western Union's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Western Union has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

