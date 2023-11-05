Western WA tribes receive $5.9M to improve drug crisis response

A series of western Washington tribes will be receiving a total of $5.9 million in federal grants to help address substance abuse.

The Quinault, Puyallup, and Tulalip Tribes will get the money along with parts of Mason County, Kirkland & Olympia, according to a Nov. 3 press release from the office of U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.

“The State of Washington saw an alarming 33% increase in reported drug overdose deaths from May 2022 to May 2023, the highest increase in the nation,” said Sen. Cantwell. “This funding will help six different Western Washington communities fight the scourge of fentanyl and other drugs by aiding first responders, expanding drug court recovery programs, and giving locals better access to the most effective treatments.”

The money will specifically go toward improving the justice system while helping first responders & tribal care providers to better handle drug crises.

The Department of Justice is awarding the grants.

$5,926,227 is being sent to the Washington state communities in total:

Quinault Indian Nation - $1,000,000

Puyallup Tribe of Indians - $999,324

Tulalip Tribes of Washington - $749,828

Mason County - $890,675

City of Kirkland - $1,286,400

City of Olympia - $1,000,000