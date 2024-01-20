Western Washington gardeners, here are planting and pruning dates to put on your calendar

Near the end of January your houseplants may need more of a rest, your seeds need to be purchased, and you need to mark some planting and pruning dates on your calendar.

Q. I have a lot of houseplants in my apartment. Is winter the best time to fertilize houseplants in our climate? Is there special plant food for houseplants I need to buy?

A. No, winter is not the best time to fertilize any houseplant, and no, you do not need a special fertilizer for houseplants. Most plants, both indoors and outdoors, go into winter dormancy until mid February in our climate. These days of low light and cold nights mean your houseplants are resting.

Fertilize indoor plants in April or May or when you see signs of new growth. Use any all-purpose plant food, but only use at half the recommended dose suggested for outdoor plants. So, for example, if a fertilizer suggests 2 tablespoons per gallon of water, use just one tablespoon for indoor plants. (An even better idea is to put on your glasses and read and follow the instructions found on the fertilizer label.) Overfeeding houseplants can lead to obesity with soft, new growth more susceptible to problems.

An early pea seedling pokes itself up through the soil. Cool season crops such as radishes, peas, lettuce and cabbage can be started directly in the ground when the soil is dry enough to crumble in your hand — usually mid March in Western Washington. The Olympian

Q. I am going to grow more flowers and vegetables from seed. What is the best source for when to plant seeds (indoors and out) in our climate?

A. The best planting advice will be found on the seed pack. The usual suggestion is to count back and plant indoors six to eight weeks before the last expected frost date. That would be May 5 in most of Western Washington. Starting seeds such as tomatoes, peppers and marigolds (warm season crops that hate frosty nights) is usually done near the end of March for transplanting in May. Cool season crops such as radishes, peas, lettuce and cabbage can be started directly in the ground when the soil is dry enough to crumble in your hand — usually mid March. January is the time to order and organize your seeds, but too early to be planting.

In Western Washington, you can prune back roses by at least one third anytime from mid February until mid April. Toni L. Bailey/Staff file, 2007

Q. We are first time homeowners. What is the best time to prune roses? — M.M., Sumner

A. In Western Washington, you can prune back roses by at least one third anytime from mid February until mid April. Roses are tough and you will not kill them if you prune earlier or later than this, though. I suggest Valentine’s Day as the reminder to show your roses some love and get snippy. Local nurseries offer free pruning demonstrations, or go online and watch my pruning videos on YouTube. (Just put my name and rose pruning into the search.)

Marianne Binetti will be speaking every day at the Tacoma Home and Garden Show that runs Thursday, through Sunday, Jan 25-28. Visit TacomaHomeandGardenShow.com for more details.