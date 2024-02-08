Western Wayne Schools, Boys & Girls Club closed Thursday and Friday due to illness

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — The flu bug has taken over Western Wayne Schools, and students get a three-day weekend.

At 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, Western Wayne Schools announced in a Facebook post that Thursday will be an eLearning day and that the schools will be closed on Friday in hopes of mitigating the spread of illness.

"The health and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and this decision has been made in consultation with local health authorities and the Indiana Department of Education," the school district's post reads. "The recent surge in contagious illnesses has resulted in a substantial number of absences among both students and staff.

"In such circumstances, maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment becomes challenging, and we believe a temporary closure is necessary to prevent further spread."

The school district also apologized for any inconveniences or disruptions to the routines of those affected, but added that the proactive measures taken now will expedite the school's return to normalcy.

All middle school and elementary athletic events are also cancelled Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while high school events will still go ahead as scheduled.

During the school's closure, there will be a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all the facilities and the situation will be monitored ahead of Monday's planned reopening.

While Western Wayne Schools are closed, the Wayne Bank Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County will also be closed, while all other locations will stay open at regular hours.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Western Wayne Schools, Boys and Girls Club closed due to illness