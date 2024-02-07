Western wear retailer coming to Prattville

PRATTVILLE − A new western wear store is coming to Bass Pro Boulevard in east Prattville.

Cavender’s Western Outfitters will build a 15,000 square feet store at the location, plans on file with the City of Prattville show. Site prep work is going on now in a parcel in front of the Bass Pro Shops location.

Cavender’s, founded in 1965 by James R. Cevender in Pittsburg, Texas, is a family-owned company.

It sells all you think would be in the inventory of a western wear shop, like cowboy boots, jeans and cowboy hats. But the retailer offers more, including custom label clothing, toys, jewelry, workwear and other items.

There are 98 stores in 15 states, centered on Texas, but with locations in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and spread throughout the Southeast. There are three locations in Alabama, Hoover, Huntsville and Mobile.

The stores commonly co-locate near Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s locations. The two outdoors giants bring in plenty of foot traffic at their location. Bass Pro bought out Cabela’s, its biggest rival, for about $5 billion in 2017, according to the Associated Press.

The Bass Pro Shops in Prattville opened in August of 2007.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Cavender’s Western Outfitters to be near Bass Pro Shops in Prattville