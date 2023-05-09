Western Wisconsin deputy’s killer had extensive criminal record in Minnesota

The man who killed a western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy last weekend had an extensive criminal record in Minnesota that included serving time in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, according to state court records.

Authorities said Jeremiah Daniel Johnson, 34, of Shakopee, fatally shot a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday evening before taking his own life. Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” Leising, 29, was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Johnson near Glenwood City, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Leising was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Johnson fled into a wooded area and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found near his body.

Minnesota court records show that in July 2015, Johnson stopped his pickup truck near Edgerton Street and Case Avenue in St. Paul after seeing an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk near a telephone pole. He scooped up the woman and put her into his truck. Witnesses said the woman’s body appeared “limp and lifeless” and when they tried to confront Johnson, he sped away without his lights on, almost hitting a garage.

Investigators tracked him down at a Stillwater apartment.

Police found the woman in the hallway. She was frightened and confused and didn’t know where she was. She told officers she had awakened half-undressed in a bed next to a stranger and feared she’d been sexually assaulted while she was unconscious.

When Johnson was arrested, he said the woman had walked to his truck and asked for help because she was intoxicated and had a broken ankle. He said he took her to his apartment because he couldn’t determine where she lived. He denied having sex with her at first and then said he did and that it was OK because she was 18.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to two felonies in Washington County District Court: kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Other charges against him include violating a restraining order, a string of driving offenses including a DWI, and a December 2007 incident in which he was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Lake Elmo.

According to Molly Bruner, director of community corrections in Scott County, Johnson had been in compliance with his supervised release. Scott County took over the custodianship of Johnson’s release in January after he moved to Shakopee late last year.

The St. Croix County slaying makes 2023 the deadliest year for law enforcement in Wisconsin since 2000.

Leising was the third western Wisconsin law enforcement officer to be fatally shot on duty within the past month.

The killing came exactly one month after the fatal shooting of two police officers in neighboring Barron County.

On April 8, Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Officer Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, pulled over a vehicle driven by Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, after they received a report of “concerning behavior.”

The killings in Barron and St. Croix counties bring the number of Wisconsin law enforcement officers slain on duty this year to four. In February, a man shot and killed Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving after a robbery.

“It’s devastating to say the least,” said Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

“The fact we’re barely five months into the year is beyond alarming,” Palmer said. “A tragedy like this deeply impacts every officer that puts on a badge and the loved ones that watch them depart each day.”

The recent staffing shortages faced by law enforcement in recent years mean an officer may be more likely to respond to a scene alone, Palmer noted.

“That’s especially true in a rural setting where the closest backup could be 20 to 30 minutes away,” Palmer said.

This report includes information from the Wisconsin State Journal and Southwest News Media.

