Western New York continues to dig out of recent snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Western New York, once any snowstorm passes the next step is digging out of it. That sentiment couldn’t be truer for Kaisertown residents, as Friday’s conditions were much improved from earlier in the week.

On Thursday night, the city of Buffalo launched an aggressive new plan of attack for its southern neighborhoods, some of them buried by as much as five feet of snow: towing vehicles to clear streets curb-to-curb.

“One of the few times I’m really happy with what they decide to do,” said Kaisertown resident Jack Bauman. “Whoever thought of the idea credit to [them].”

Updated snow totals: Hardest-hit Buffalo suburbs slammed with 5-6 feet this week

“Kaisertown always seems to be one of the last to really get a good snow removal,” Bauman said. “I understand there’s major streets that are more important to get to. But at the same point when I read about this idea about moving cars and getting the job done right, I knew it would be a good thing, I’m really happy.”

After the towing process, the streets can fit on-street parking as well as a lane for vehicles and heavy equipment in case of future storms.

However, as of Friday night, the city plows hadn’t made it to East Buffalo. One resident on Sweet Avenue told News 4 he’s dealing with more snow than he can handle.

Buffalo to begin street-by-street snow removal operation Thursday; vehicles may be towed

“Consistently every year on the East Side of Buffalo, the city neglects us,” said East Buffalo resident David Boutelle. “If you look all the way down the street, you see that the snowbanks are piled as high as a lot of cars. A lot of the cars are stuck in place.”

“It’s insane because there’s no way to get around the snow and ice. Taxpayers who pay taxes in the city of Buffalo aren’t getting the service we pay for, which is to plow our streets,” Boutelle continued.

In West Seneca, there have also been concerns about the possibility of roofs collapsing at homes in hard-hit areas.

“The snow on our roof is just hanging,” said one West Seneca resident. “I’m worried the heat will go out.”

“I’ve been here for 20-some years, and after we got hit by the November storm here, I just don’t want the roof to collapse on me,” said West Seneca resident John Kelly. “There’s a lot of weight sitting up here, and when it rains in a couple of days, I don’t want to the roof to collapse on me.”

News 4 reached out to Department of Public Works commissioner Nate Marton about when East Buffalo can expect plows to come through but have yet to hear back.

Latest Local News

Latest Local News

Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September of 2023. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September of 2023. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.