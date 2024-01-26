How Western New Yorkers can beat the winter blues
7 News looks into how Western New Yorkers can beat the winter blues.
7 News looks into how Western New Yorkers can beat the winter blues.
It's loose and effortlessly chic no matter the weather, and it's on sale. Win-win.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Cold weather can mean your driving range is reduced and charging time is increased. Here's what you can do about it.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Looking for fast, flavorful plant-based dishes? You can get them delivered to your door every week, no shopping —or cooking — required.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the grand slam final.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
An unusually high number of broadcast favorites are signing off in 2024. Here's what's behind the trend.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
We look back at the history of Apple's computers as the Mac turns 40.
Grab an amazing deal on denim from the Griselda star's line that will make you look — and feel — your best.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of more than 2,000 happy customers.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.