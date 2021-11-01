Western New Yorkers celebrate Halloween, some trick-or-treat for first time in two years

Bravo
Ashley Darby knows how to deliver an epic Halloween costume. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member found a clever way to dress up her baby bump for the spooky holiday. And this year, she once again went all-out, rocking pink hair and a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble inspired by Doja Cat. Ashley took to Instagram to show off her incredible costume, which paid homage to the Grammy-nominated rapper. The RHOP mom sizzled in a hot pink bustier and sheer pink miniskirt over a see-throug