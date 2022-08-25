Westernport man arrested after drug raid

Aug. 25—WESTERNPORT — A Westernport man is awaiting trial following his arrest on drug charges after the Allegany County Sheriff's Office response team raided his residence Tuesday.

Marc Christopher Coleman II was arrested at an unspecified location following the court-ordered police operation that reportedly led to discovery of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside his residence in the 400 block of Poplar Street.

Following the arrest after execution of a search and seizure warrant, Coleman was ordered released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.

The charges included two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), obstructing and hindering and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.