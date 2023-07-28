Westerville City Schools narrows superintendent search to three candidates

Emerson Elementary in Westerville was built in 1896.

Westerville City Schools has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to just three candidates and plans to make a final decision soon.

The city's board of education, which hired the Illinois-based firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates for assistance in the selection process, received applications from 19 individuals to become the district’s next leader.

The finalists are Joseph P. Clark, the superintendent of Nordonia Hills City Schools in Summit County; Cameron M. Ryba, superintendent of Strongsville City Schools in Cuyahoga County; and Adham C. Schirg, superintendent of Fairbanks Local Schools in Union County.

Westerville Board of Education President Tracy Davidson said that the board will make a final decision within two weeks.

He said that nearly 1,000 community members, staff and students have provided input during the recruitment process.

"I can’t thank them enough as their feedback truly helped inform and guide our decision-making process throughout this search for the district’s next Superintendent," Davidson said in a prepared statement.

Clark has been the superintendent of Nordonia Hills City Schools since 2009. He previously served as an assistant superintendent for Kent City Schools; assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools; and high school English teacher for Springfield Local Schools. He also serves as a professor for the American College of Education, which is based in Indianapolis. Clark has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in K-12 leadership with a focus in school law from Kent State University.

Ryba has been superintendent of Strongsville City Schools since 2015 and previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent. He has served as a high school principal for Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, as well as an elementary school principal, middle school principal, and middle school assistant principal with Strongsville. Ryba began his educational career as a fourth-grade teacher in the Twinsburg City Schools. Ryba completed his master of education degree in elementary education at the Ohio State University and earned his Ed.D. in education from the University of Akron.

Schirg has been superintendent of Fairbanks Local Schools since 2019. He previously held several positions in the Worthington City School District, including principal of the Worthington Academy and Phoenix Middle School, assistant principal and athletic director of McCord Middle School, and dean of students at Worthington Kilbourne High School. Schirg also served as a middle school social studies teacher in Westerville City schools. He earned his master of arts degree in educational policy and leadership from the Ohio State University and is currently pursuing his Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy through Miami University.

Former superintendent, John Kellogg, left at end of June for another post

Mark Hershiser is the district's current interim superintendent.

Former Superintendent John Kellogg announced in March that he would leave at the end of June to begin a superintendent-in-residence position with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Columbus State Community College.

Kellogg, 60, had led Westerville schools for the past decade, through an operating levy and bond issue in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“We benefited from generating a strong candidate pool, which is due in large part to our district’s reputation and location in the highly-desirable central Ohio region,” Davidson said.

