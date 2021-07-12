Westerville man dies, 3 others shot at Springfield gas station; police seek suspect

Jul. 12—A Westerville man was fatally shot Saturday at a Speedway gas station in Springfield.

Antoine Crooks, 32, was identified as the gunshot victim by the Clark County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield police responded just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the Speedway in the 400 block of South Burnett Road. A woman and two children, a boy and girl, also were shot. Their conditions are unknown, but they were taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

"Investigators believe this to be an instance of domestic violence and officers are working to locate the suspect at this time," said Capt. Brad Moos of the Springfield Police Division.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, contact the Springfield Police at 937-324-7685.