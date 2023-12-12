Westerville police release video of arrest of Pokémon card theft suspect

A screenshot from a camera at the Meijer store on Polaris Parkway shows an altercation between a Westerville police officer and a theft suspect.

Westerville police released body camera and store security camera footage Tuesday afternoon showing an altercation between a man accused of stealing Pokémon cards and an officer.

The altercation, partially captured on video by an employee of Nexstar, the parent company for WCMH- NBC4, took place around 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Meijer store located at 100 Polaris Parkway.

The incident began after a Meijer employee reported a man, later identified as Ernest Fields, 35, of Lancaster, taking more than $670 of Pokémon cards from the store without paying for them. The employee said Fields was still in the parking lot in a vehicle.

Store surveillance footage shows an officer, who has not been identified, pull into the parking lot and approach the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer speaks with Fields and gets him out of the vehicle. The officer tries to place handcuffs on Fields as he's pressed against the hood of the parked sedan.

Body camera footage shows the officer telling Fields numerous times to put his hands behind his back and interlace his fingers. Fields is reluctant and then tries to run away from the officer.

The body camera video shows a scuffle between Fields and the officer against a cart carousel in the parking lot before Fields breaks away and begins running across the mostly empty portion of the parking lot. The officer tackles Fields and appears to use a closed fist to hit Fields in the torso as Fields tries to stand up, which he does seconds later and begins to run away again.

The officer then uses a Taser, which hits Fields in the torso, according to the body camera footage. The video shows Fields briefly falling to the ground while yelling, then getting up and continuing to run away from the officer.

Footage from the Meijer store shows the officer and Fields scuffling on the ground, with the officer attempting to use leg and arm holds to subdue Fields, with Fields attempting to push the officer off of him. At some point during the scuffle, the officer's body camera gets shut off and then turns back on once Fields is on the ground.

The officer's body camera shows Fields lying on his stomach on the pavement. The officer tells Fields to put his hands behind his back and as Fields says "I'm sorry," he moves his hands under his chest, according to the body camera video.

As other police vehicles begin to pull into the parking lot, the officer appears to punch Fields in the head several times while giving Fields commands to put his hands behind his back.

Two other officers arrive and appear to help in subduing Fields, who can be seen on the store video attempting to roll onto his back and put his arms under his chest, not allowing officers to handcuff him.

Body camera footage shows officers used a Taser two additional times to try to subdue Fields, who continues to yell at the officers, saying "I can't breathe" while trying to grab one of the officers' arms. After the officer fires a Taser the second, the officers are able to handcuff him, about three minutes after the start of the initial scuffle.

The body camera footage shows the initial officer's hands bleeding as he is escorted from the area by another officer to get medical attention.

In a statement released Tuesday, Westerville police Chief Charles Chandler said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"In law enforcement, these incidents often appear shocking and cause public concern," Chandler said. "We are aware of the video distributed by NBC4 that shows one perspective of the arrest. Based on this video alone, the public’s concern is understandable."

Chandler said the cellphone video will be part of the internal investigation, as will the store's surveillance footage and the officer's body camera.

"From the perspective of the officer’s BWC, you can see the officer is alone when the suspect begins to resist, becomes combative and attempts to flee the scene. Within minutes, additional WPD officers responded and the suspect was eventually controlled," Chandler said. "The actions in this case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure compliance with the policies, training and expectations that WPD has for every one of our officers."

Fields received treatment for minor injuries, as did the first responding officer and another officer who were injured in the scuffle. Fields has been charged with felony assault on a police officer in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Fields had initially been scheduled to appear for his first hearing on the charge on Tuesday afternoon, however, that hearing was postponed until Wednesday, according to court records.

The officers found the Pokemon cards in the vehicle Fields was in, along suspected illegal drugs, records say.

