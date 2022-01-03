Westfield carjacking conviction, sentencing upheld by appellate court

WESTFIELD - A state appellate court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a Newark man found guilty of a carjacking in Westfield in 2014.

Lamar Randleman, 33, is serving a 25-year sentence in East Jersey State Prison. Randleman will not be eligible for parole until Oct. 9, 2039.

After a three-week trial in Union County Superior Court, Randleman was found guilty in April 2017 of carjacking and theft. A co-defendant, Cavaan Hinson, pleaded guilty to eluding police and conspiracy to commit theft.

Around 1 p.m. March 31, 2014, a woman, then 62 years old, arrived at her Minisink Way home after going grocery shopping when she went back outside with her dog and was approached in her driveway by a man she did not know, court records say.

Lamar Randleman

The two struggled and the woman was pushed into shrubbery, and the man, later identified as Randleman, took the keys to the woman's Lexus sport utility vehicle, kicked the dog and drove off.

A neighbor heard the woman's screams, looked outside, saw the scuffle and got into his own vehicle and followed Randleman to Route 22 while also contacting 911 to alert police.

Randleman drove a short distance east before parking the Lexus in a lot off of a Route 22 exit ramp in Mountainside. A Mountainside police officer, Michael Pasquale, who responded to the area spotted Randleman and chased him on foot until he got into a second vehicle, a Malibu, driven by Hinson parked at a nearby gas station.

Local news: Plainfield man charged in Westfield home invasion now charged in city sex attack

When the car sped away, Pasquale fired four shots into the Malibu, court records say. Pasquale later told investigators that he feared for his life and believed the driver was going to run him over.

Another Mountainside officer, Thomas Norton, pursued the vehicle until it crashed at the corner of Orchard and New Providence roads in Mountainside where the two men surrendered.

The Westfield woman was not seriously injured, nor were Randleman or Hinson.

Story continues

Randleman appealed the conviction, arguing that Judge Robert Kirsch had denied the defense's request to admit evidence of Pasquale's character and the denial of testimony that Pasquale had fired shots at the Malibu.

Randleman also contended that he did not get a fair trial because the judge did not allow potential jurors to be questioned about their racial biases and different socio-economic status.

Randleman also argued that the 25-year sentence was excessive.

But the appellate court rejected those arguments, saying that the defense had "ample opportunity" to cross-examine Pasquale during the trial.

The appellate court also rejected Randleman's argument that the jurors should have been asked about their racial biases.

Randleman "does not contend that any of the jurors were tainted by racial prejudice and and there is no evidence in the record that this was the case," the appellate panel wrote.

The jury of nine women and three men consisted of one Asian American, three Latinos, three Blacks and five whites.

"The evidence presented was that of a straightforward carjacking in which a witness followed the defendant in the stolen car and was able to observe him park the car, discard the keys and attempt to flee from police," the appellate opinion states, adding there was no racial motive for the robbery.

The appellate court also found the sentence was not excessive, saying that Randleman had been previously convicted of manslaughter in a juvenile case for which he was tried as an adult.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Westfield carjacking conviction, sentencing upheld by appellate court