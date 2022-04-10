Westfield Councilman Steps Down, Cites Conflict Of Interest

WESTFIELD, NJ — Westfield's Ward 1 Councilman James Boyes announced via Facebook that he is stepping down from the council due to a conflict of interest with two major redevelopment projects.

At the end of the council meeting on Tuesday, Boyes attempted to speak but was interrupted when Mayor Shelley Brindle gaveled the meeting to a close. According to Tapinto, Boyes was trying to announce his resignation.

"After careful thought and deliberation, I have decided to step down from the Town Council," Boyes stated on Facebook. "I have not come to this decision lightly, however I believe it is what's best for Ward 1 constituents."

In his post, Boyes explained that his personal residence, where he has lived for over 30 years, is within 200 feet from two redevelopment sites — the proposed Prospect/Ferris Place project and the upcoming Lord & Taylor site.

Related: Westfield Residents Voice Concerns Over Ferris Place Development

Late last year, Boyes recused himself from voting on the Prospect/Ferris redevelopment plan because of his "conflict of interest."



Boyes said he has now been advised to recuse himself from voting once again on the Lord & Taylor site.

"That being the case, I feel duty-bound to vacate my seat in order to make way for someone who will not be so constrained in these important matters," Boyes wrote. "I would have preferred to serve out my Council term but to do so would mean that Ward 1 voters are not being fully represented."

Mayor Shelley Brindle stated on Facebook that she will share additional information in the coming days about next steps regarding filling Boyes's vacancy.

"Jim is a valued member of this governing body and a dedicated public servant and, although we are saddened to lose him, his decision is understandable in light of the necessary recusals from two issues of significance in Ward 1," Brindle wrote.

Besides serving on Town Council, Boyes served on the Tree Preservation Commission, Municipal Alliance and Library Board, as well as positions on the Code Review & Town Property Committee, Public Works Committee, Finance Policy Committee. He was also Chair of the Public Safety, Transportation, and Parking Committee.

Story continues

The full Tuesday council meeting can be viewed on Westfield's Facebook page.

Have a news tip? Email remy.samuels@patch.com.

Get a free morning newsletter with news in Westfield or another town: https://patch.com/subscribe









This article originally appeared on the Westfield Patch