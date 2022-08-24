Westfield man arrested after Salisbury Beach parking dispute

Aug. 24—SALISBURY — Unhappy he was given a ticket for not paying to park on Broadway on Friday, a Westfield man crumpled it up, threw it at a parking attendant and hurled an expletive at her. Moments later, the attendant noticed an open container of alcohol on his car and called police to check on him, according to Salisbury police records.

Joseph A Bucko, 51, of Adams Street in Westfield, was arrested a short time later and charged with driving while under the influence, open container of alcohol, and littering from a motor vehicle. But after causing a disturbance at the Salisbury police station, he was later charged with resisting arrest and assault.

He was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court and released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

A parking attendant was on Broadway around 4:30 p.m. on Friday when Bucko stopped her and a fellow attendant near the carousel construction site.

"He said 'I'm not taking this ticket,' crumpled it up in his fist and put it out toward (the second attendant) and I," the attendant wrote.

She went on to say that they would not take the ticket back, prompting him to yell a swear at them and throw the crumpled ticket in their direction. As this was going on she noticed a Twisted Tea tall boy leaning against the windshield of his Subaru. Concerned he might be intoxicated, the attendant called police after walking away.

Officer Adam Lischinsky arrived a short time later and asked Bucko what was going on. By this time, Bucko was behind the steering wheel and the car was running. A woman, later identified as Bucko's wife, was in the front passenger seat. The officer also noticed a Twisted Tea tall boy in his lap.

Lischinsky asked Bucko to turn off the car and step outside so he could talk to him. Bucko complied but appeared intoxicated.

"I swear to God I am not driving," Bucko told Lischinsky, according to his report.

The officer asked if Bucko had yelled at the parking attendants and threw the ticket at them. Bucko admitted he did both. Bucko's wife then picked up the crumpled ticket and handed it back to her husband. Lischinsky then asked how many drinks he had before getting behind the wheel with Bucko saying he had five. Bucko also told the officer that his wife was going to drive them back home to Westfield. But Lischinsky was dubious and asked if that was the case, why was he behind the wheel.

Bucko eventually agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests and failed them. Lischinsky then handcuffed Bucko and placed him under arrest. The arrest went smoothly until they arrived at the station. There Bucko forcefully resisted getting out of the cruiser.

"Joseph Bucko declined again to cooperate and said 'no I ain't helping ya,'" Lischinsky wrote in his report.

Bucko then flopped out of the cruiser landing on top of Lischinsky. Officer Michael Tullercash was able to pull Bucko off his fellow officer. It took both Tullercash and Lischinsky to get Bucko on his feet and into the booking area, according to Lischinsky's report.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

