Westfield names new police chief

The Westfield Police Department has a new leader.

Shawn Keen, who was chief for the Terre Haute Police Department, will take over the role of police chief in Westfield on April 8.

“Chief Keen is well respected by his peers around the State of Indiana,” Mayor Scott Willis said in a news release. “His leadership skills and experience will serve the Westfield Police Department and community extremely well. We are looking forward to the number of ways that Chief Keen can advance Westfield through our administration.”

Current Westfield Police Chief Joel Rush will be retiring March 1. He has led the department since October 2009.

“Chief Rush has done an outstanding job leading the 77-member department, navigating COVID, instituting a myriad of professional processes and best practices in criminal technology to make Westfield one of Indiana’s safest cities,” Willis said in the news release.

Joel Rush

Assistant Chief Scott Jordan, who has been in his position the last 15 years, will serve as interim police chief in between Rush’s retirement and Keen’s start with the department.

Keen worked for the Terre Haute Police Department for 26 years, including in the uniform patrol division, assistant chief to the criminal investigation division and on the Special Response Team.

He has also been a member of the department's honor guard for more than 18 years. Keen is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Leadership Academy.

"I am honored and excited to become the police chief of the fastest growing city in Indiana,” Keen said in the city’s news release. “My commitment is to foster safety, trust, and collaboration within the department and the community. Together, with the dedicated men and women of the Westfield Police Department, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement excellence.”

Keen is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates and the International and Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

Indianapolis and Carmel also recently announced new leaders of their police departments.

Former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Randal Taylor announced he was stepping down in December. Christopher Bailey, who had been in the position of acting chief, was named the new police chief in Indianapolis on Feb. 12.

Drake Sterling, who most recently served as captain for the Zionsville Police Department, will take over as leader of the Carmel Police Department starting Feb. 29. Jim Barlow, the current police chief in Carmel, has been with the department for nearly 40 years and will be retiring.

