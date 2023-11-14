Westfield police: Man used Snapchat to lure and assault girl. She may not be only victim

An investigation is ongoing after the arrest of a 20-year-old Westfield man accused of molesting a girl at Grand Park and sexually preying on other girls via social media.

The Westfield Police Department started investigating nearly a year ago in December 2022. A mother reported taking away her 12-year-old daughter’s phone and finding messages where the girl described the Grand Park encounter to a friend, according to court documents.

"He raped you," her friend responded.

Officials say it's likely there are other victims who haven't been identified by investigators.

After being taken into custody, Benjamin Rollo told investigators they'd likely find more than 1,000 images of young girls on his phone. Police also found a Snapchat account that wasn’t linked to any phone number, address, name or email.

The account communicated with at least 13 Snapchat accounts belonging to users who identified themselves as girls between ages 11 and 15. The account asked to meet or exchange explicit content with the girls.

Hours after sexually molesting the 12-year-old in July 2022, the account linked to Rollo messaged a 15-year-old girl asking to meet, then sent the girl a video of male genitals, according to the affidavit.

Benjamin Rollo

Police linked the anonymous account to Rollo after they found explicit photos and at least one video sent to the young girls with his face in them, according to Westfield police.

Rollo's attorney declined to comment for this article.

Court records: 12-year-old girl molested at Grand Park

The girl told investigators she kept the details of what happened in July 2022 secret because she was afraid of getting in trouble for sneaking out of a bedroom window with a friend during a sleepover.

A man, later identified as Rollo, picked up and drove the girls to a parking lot at Grand Park then molested the 12-year-old girl in the backseat of his vehicle. Police found messages on the girl’s phone where she told a friend she had asked Rollo to stop and he didn’t listen, the affidavit reads.

Police accused Rollo of meeting another girl after connecting on Snapchat. A 14-year-old girl told police they'd exchanged nude photos and videos on Snapchat before meeting in person in December 2022. The 14-year-old told police she was able to rebuff sexual advances during the encounter.

More Central Indiana crime news: A 19-year-old showed off his gun to friends. Now a teen is dead

Rollo was detained at a home in West Lafayette. During his arrest, Rollo’s laptop and phone were seized.

He is charged with three counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Online court records show Rollo’s bail was set at $100,000 during an initial hearing Monday. Rollo was still in custody at the Hamilton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records showed.

Child molesting and rape both start as Level 3 felonies in Indiana, but child molesting is a less burdensome charge to prosecute, said Joshua Kocher, the chief deputy prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County.

Sentencing guidelines for Level 3 felonies Indiana are imprisonment of three to 16 years, with an advisory sentence of nine years in prison.

Online safety tips for parents with children online

Taking a moment to talk with children about the potential dangers of online interactions and ensuring children understand the importance of responsible internet use is crucial, according to the Westfield Police Department.

Parents should remind their children to never share personal information online and be skeptical of strangers. Parents should also caution their children against befriending unknown people online and never agree to meet with them unsupervised, according to the police department.

Parents should also push for open communication and encourage children to share concerns and experiences, the department said.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Westfield PD: Man used Snapchat to lure girl, 12. She may not be alone