Westfield police seek help in search for vandals after pride flags stolen, burned

Westfield Police are seeking help in the search for vandals after pride flags were stolen and burned.

According to police, early Monday morning, two individuals, stole several gay pride flags from a South Maple St address.

This is the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items, police say.

The males stole the flags, then burned the flags behind the YMCA before being picked up by a white vehicle behind the library.

The vehicle the men got into was last seen heading westbound on Court St.

Police believe that there is a third suspect, who recorded the entire incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tsatsos at 642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW