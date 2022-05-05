Westfield Schools Named One Of 'Best Communities For Music Education'

WESTFIELD, NJ — Despite the recent cuts to the district's arts department, Westfield Public School District was named one of the "Best Communities for Music Education" in the nation for a fifth consecutive year.

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awards districts that demonstrate "outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students." In addition, students at both the intermediate and high school level will perform with All-State Ensembles.

Students and parents spoke about Westfield's award-winning arts department at last week's Board of Education meeting, as the board voted to cut 24 staff members due to a budget deficit. A large portion of these staff members worked in the arts department.

In particular, three music teachers were laid off in these cuts — one from Tamaques Elementary School, one from the intermediate level and one from the high school.

According to the district's recent announcement, Edison Intermediate School 8th grader Madeline Yong and 7th grader Mai Kim were accepted into the All-State Intermediate Orchestra. Both students are violinists.

From Westfield High School, 24 vocalists will also perform with the All-State Chorus in the 2022-2023 school year.

“As a department, the students and staff continued to work through many obstacles this year relating to COVID protocols that challenged the delivery of music education in the traditional sense," Visual and Performing Arts Supervisor Thomas Weber said in a statement.

"To be recognized for the 5th consecutive year by NAMM as a best community for music education further validates all their efforts to provide meaningful, quality experiences. Despite all the challenges, our students continue to achieve excellence at the regional and state level, and this year in record numbers!"

The full list of students who will perform with the All-State Chorus in 2022-2023 are:

Mixed Chorus

Aprameyo Chakravarty

Sophie Erneta (9th overall in Soprano 1)

Joey Gamba

Garret Gao

Sophie Havens (5th overall in Soprano 1)

Sarah LaMonica

Sam Laitman (9th overall in Bass 1)

Evan Leone (5th overall in Bass 2)

Skyler Lipkind

Olivia Marino

Angie Mora

Nadia Rego

Lucie Saint-Denis (4th overall in Alto 1)

Ryan Williamson (1st overall in Bass 2)

Ethan Young

Treble Chorus

Avery Brooks

Giada Cammarano

Charlotte Cotroneo

Kaitlyn D’Alessandro

Natalie Gonzalez

Rachel Klemm

Kyra Lentzner

Caroline Morrelli

Isabella Shreyhane

