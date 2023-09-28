Westfield woman pleads guilty to making hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital

A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday for calling in a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital last year.

Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield pleaded guilty to one count of making a false bomb threat and one count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to the hospital, according to authorities. Levy was arrested and charged in September 2022, weeks after the initial bomb threat was made.

In August 2022, law enforcement began monitoring threats made against Boston Children’s Hospital, where doctors and staffers have been facing harassment and threats of violence over its surgical program for transgender youths.

On August 30, a bomb threat was made to Boston Children’s in which the caller allegedly said, “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital, you better evacuate everybody you sickos.” The threatening call prompted a lockdown with children, parents, and staff still inside. A bomb squad that was called in swept the facility and declared the hospital all clear.

During the investigation, law enforcement obtained call detail records and location information for the phone number that called in the bomb threat. Records obtained allegedly indicated the phone number was subscribed in Leavy’s name and that it pinged off a cell tower nearby Leavy’s residence at the time the bomb threat was made.

According to authorities, the phone used to make the threat was recovered during a search of Leavy’s residence on Sept. 15, 2022.

“In an on-scene interview with law enforcement, Leavy expressed disapproval of Boston Children’s Hospital on multiple occasions. Leavy also admitted that she called in the threat to Boston Children’s Hospital on Aug. 30, 2022, but stated that she had no plan or intention to actually bomb the hospital,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said.

The charge of making a false bomb threat provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of intentionally conveying false or misleading information provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Leavy will be back in court for sentencing on March 19, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW