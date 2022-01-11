🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: $11.9M Home + COVID-19 Update

Happy Tuesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening as the cold heads our way in Westhampton and Hampton Bays. Stay warm and safe, and stay tuned to Patch for important updates.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny; breezy, colder. High: 18 Low: 5.

Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:









Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

HS PTO Meeting 7:00 pm HS Library - Westhampton Beach Senior High Sch (12:00 AM)

League of Legends: Hide & Seek - Hampton Bays Public Library (3:30 PM)

Board of Education Business Meeting - Hampton Bays UFSD (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Nine out of 11 Hampton Bays High School athletic teams have earned Scholar-Athlete Team designation from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. To earn the recognition, 75% of each team was required to hold a GPA abo..." (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach School District: "The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has recognized all 10 of Westhampton Beach High School’s fall athletic teams as Scholar-Athlete Teams. To earn the recognition, 75% of each team was required to hold a GPA above ..." (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "Looking for a fun family musical this winter? Join us for the delightfully whimsical shipboard romp, Anything Goes! This Cole Porter classic gets the WHBPAC Arts Academy Teen Theatre Troupe spin on January 21st and 22nd - buy tickets onl..." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Join us each month in order to create simple sensory crafts to relax with! For the month of February, we will watch how frozes water (ice) reacts to baby oil! In addition, we will have glow-in-the-dark color added for an additional senso..." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "This week on Picture Book Mondays with Ms. Marie, we are sharing three books by a beloved author named, Giles Andreae. The books are filled with colorful adventures. Please contact us by calling, visiting our website, coming to the libra..." (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "New Music Monday 🎸 Here are three brand new songs to add to your playlist to get you through the week! David Bowie "Shadow Man" The Robert Cray Band "Hot" Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds "Trying to Find a World That's Been and Gone P..." (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

That's it for today. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with another update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. Please feel free to always send an email at Lisa.Finn@patch.com and to comment on the stories you see here. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to meet you all.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch