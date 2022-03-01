🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Addiction Treatment + Parades

Happy Tuesday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays neighbors and friends! As the battle against addiction intensifies, treatment has become more critical than ever. But sadly, according to organizers of an upcoming virtual conference, with the influx of providers in an often-unregulated field, it has become increasingly complicated to determine which programs are providing quality, ethical care and engaging in moral business practices. Here's a chance to participate in the virtual event and look for answers as you seek to help the ones you love in need of treatment.

Until tomorrow. . . .

First, today's weather:

Not as cold, turning breezy. High: 44 Low: 32.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Virtual Conference To Explore 'Pitfalls' In Addiction Treatment: As the battle against addiction intensifies, fueled by an escalating crisis worsened by the pandemic, the need for treatment has also grown.(Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Guide: St. Patrick's Day Parades and events on Long Island: See where people are going to get their Irish on this St. Patrick's Day. (News 12 Bronx) Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Pets Who Need A Home: Sonny, Hobart, Mami & More: Can you give a homeless pet a forever family? (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) LI scuba diving businesses buoyed by East End influx: See how the diving business is flourishing due to the pandemic's increase in population. (Newsday) Westhampton-Hampton Bays Prospective Homeowners: Look Through 2 New Homes For Sale: Homes on the market in our corner of the world. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch)





Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

From my notebook:

Westhampton Beach School District: "Two educators from Westhampton Beach High School — math teacher Kerri Grunenwald and science teacher Jeanne Lotito — have attained the prestigious recognition of Master Teacher by New York State. " (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Krista Savino’s fourth grade class at Hampton Bays Elementary School recently celebrated Presidents Day by each selecting a president to research." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "Get out and support the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Spayghetti fundraiser! Get a delicious meal while helping a great cause!" (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "Make an appointment today with chamber member, KL Wealth Strategies, for all of your financial planning needs! Now is a great time to invest in your future." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Welcome to Picture Book Mondays with Ms. Marie. We are sharing three books that have become lost on the shelves. The stories are all written and illustrated by Allen Say, and have either been award winners or notables." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "It’s tax season! Get on down to chamber member, Jones, Little & Co., CPAs, LLP, for all your tax and accounting needs. Whether it’s for your business or personal, they are ready to assist!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Artwork (wired to hang) may be delivered with a GWCOC Artwork Submission Form (one per entry) beginning Tuesday, March 29 through Thursday, March 31." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock Hills: "Anyone's dog? We saw this little one running down Longview Road. We stopped to try and check the collar but he ran off with another neighbor's dog barking." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lynn Ave, HB: "Hey, I was wondering if anyone has a car dent removal tool that I can borrow. - I have a dent in my hood and don’t want to buy one just to remove one dent if anyone has one I can borrow I will PM you and leave you my address." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Newtown/Canal: "Now this is what the Nextdoor App is about. A comment thread concerning the community led to neighbors breaking bread." (Nextdoor)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | "Mona Lisa's Smile: Representation of Emotion in Italian Renaissance and Baroque Art" (March 1)

Add your event

Announcements:

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

That's it for today. I'll see you around!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch