🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Airport Concerns + Wind Power

Happy Saturday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! As the pandemic brought an influx of people to the East End, concerns were sparked about an increase of noise and traffic at Gabreski Airport. A citizens advisory group convened this week to discuss the issues and the Federal Aviation Administration answered questions. We want to hear from you: Do you find your quality of life disrupted by noise overhead? Would you like to see mitigation? Send your thoughts to Lisa.Finn@patch.com.

Also on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to the East End to kick off construction on New York's first offshore wind power project. It was a big day for environmentalists who've worked toward the moment for years.

The weather's going to be warmer today as we ready for the Super Bowl. Get out and enjoy the sunshine!





Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:

Community Group Talks Gabreski Airport Traffic, Noise — Solutions: The Gabreski Airport community advisory board has reconvened to discuss noise, traffic concerns sparked by the pandemic's East End influx. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Construction Begins On NY's 1st Wind Project Off Montauk Coast: The South Fork Wind Project is slated to create 130 megawatts of power, enough for 70K+ homes; eliminate 6 million tons of carbon emissions. (Patch) In the Hot Hamptons Home Market, ‘Look to the Fringes’ for Opportunities: "The Hamptons have been booming since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, as wealthy buyers fled New York City for spacious, private homes on the eastern tip of Long Island," Mansion Global reports. (Mansion Global) Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: February 11–15, 2022 (Dan's Papers) See what's happening in our corner of the world this weekend. Westhampton Free Library: American Indigenous Peoples Annotated Bibliography: As part of the Long Island National Endowment for the Arts Big Read, which is structured around An American Sunrise, a collection of poems by Joy Harjo, the current, and first, indigenous United States Poet Laureate, and a member of the Creek/Muscogee Nation, an annotated bibliography of works was created for all ages of fiction and non-fiction related to Indigenous Peoples. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Hampton Bays Scout Troop 483 Valentines Day Rose Sale (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Staller: "Will the Boy Scouts be selling flowers for Valentine's Day across the Hampton Bays Fiire Department on Montauk Hwy this year? - I always like supporting this local organization." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock Hills: "If anyone is looking for a home manager, home watcher, or has a project big or small, I can’t recommend HummingHomes enough. - They have been amazing in helping me with all kinds of projects." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Newtown/Canal: "Everyday is Valentine’s Day when you're French. But because we’re closed on Monday. You’ll have to book your romantic dinner for this weekend." (Nextdoor)

