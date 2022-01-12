🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Call For Hunting Ban + No Bias

Hello, Westhampton Beach and Hampton Bays! Today's top story centers around the deer that was shot by a hunter outside the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays. Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming has called on the DEC to enact a ban on hunting near the facility. And in Westhampton Beach, students are taking a stand against bullying and bias. We've got some pretty amazing kids in our communities, and it's stories like this one that remind us that our hometowns pride runs deep.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and not as cold. High: 41 Low: 27. Compared to the recent frosty days, it's almost bikini weather!

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Lawmaker Calls For Hunting Ban Near Refuge Where Deer Was Shot (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming is calling out for a hunting ban near the Hampton Bays wildlife center where a deer was shot recently, sparking a cry for change and fears that next time, someone on the nearby nature trail could be hurt. 'No Place For Hate' At Westhampton Beach High School (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Just in time for Martin Luther King Day, students are taking steps toward a kinder world without hate or bias. Hampton Bays Assistant Principal Honored With State Award (27east.com) Hampton Bays Middle School Assistant Principal Diane Fox has been selected as the 2022 New York State Secondary School Assistant Principal of the Year. Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Real Estate Roundup (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 9 (Press Release Desk)





Today's Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

MS Winter Concert- Grade 5 - Hampton Bays High School (5:30 PM)

MS Winter Concert Grade 6 - Hampton Bays High School (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "To continue to foster a love of reading among students, Hampton Bays Elementary School is once again hosting its annual “Hampton Bays Reads Together” event during the month of January. (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach School District: "Westhampton Beach Elementary would like to present our school wide "Promise"! The "Promise" was created by Student Council in partnership with the building Equity Team. It is proudly hanging in the lobby for all to see. (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Tonight's Board of Education Meeting can be viewed on YouTube beginning at 7 p.m." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Introducing, Teen Book Tuesdays with Ms. Andrea! Our first book selection is Cruel Prince by Holly Black. Enjoy!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Break up the cold weather with a warm winter challenge for your family! You will receive a fun log sheet to color in as you read. Send a picture or show us your completed sheet and you will receive a special prize from us! 1/10-2/28" (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday off right. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with a new update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. Please reach out anytime with stories, ideas, or just to say hello.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch