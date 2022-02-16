🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Car Fire + P.S. I Love You Day

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays friends and neighbors! It was a frigid morning Thursday but once again local firefighters raced to the scene of a blaze that left a car completely destroyed in Westhampton Beach. Thank you to all who dedicate their lives to keeping the community safe.

Also in the news, a local face on East End stages has taken his talents to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, as reported in the Sag Harbor Express. Congratulations to Justin Harris on this next stage in his theatrical career.

It's finally going to warm up today. Get outside and enjoy! Until tomorrow. . .

First, today's weather:

Not as cold, becoming breezy. High: 45 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

'P.S. I Love You' Day In Hamptons Bays Counters Bullying, Suicide: Students joined others across Long Island by donning purple and practicing kindness this week to raise awareness about bullying, suicide.(Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Car Fire Breaks Out In Westhampton Beach In Freezing Temps: Despite frigid temps, local heroes raced to the scene of a fire in Westhampton Beach early Tuesday. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Real Estate Roundup: If you want to make this corner of the world your home, take a look at what's on the market. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Justin Harris Brings A Love for Theater Back Home: "In recent weeks, Justin Harris and his fellow teaching artists and production team members of the Arts Academy at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) have been busy putting their young charges through the paces of full theatrical productions," the Sag Harbor Express reports. Harris is a longtime familiar face on local East End stages who's made his hometown proud. (sagharborexpress.com) Puppy, Shucker, Believed Stolen From Car In Hamptons: A puppy is missing after his owner went to pick up a take-out order from a Hamptons eatery and returned to the parking lot to find the doors of his vehicle open — and his dog gone. (Patch)

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Lynn Ave, HB: "I was just billed $3. - 97/gal for home heating oil. Local company. My fault didnt't lock in a price. Any more competitive companies out there you would recommend?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock - Gardeners: "Hi all, anyone know of anywhere available to rent that allows dogs? I need to be out of my place by May but can move into a new place before then if necessary. Prefer Hampton bays But open to towns around as well. Thanks ahead!" (Nextdoor)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Wednesday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.

