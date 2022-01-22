🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Card Thefts: PD + Epstein

Happy Saturday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! As you get set to enjoy the weekend, be sure to lock the cars in your driveways — thefts from vehicles have been reported in Quogue. And, from our friends at Dan's Papers, a look at convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's history on the East End, including reports of his "Lolita Express" taking off from Francis S. Gabreski Airport in 1997. Here are the some of the most compelling stories today in your corner of the world.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 30 Low: 17. Stay warm and safe!

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Hampton Bays woman fractured both ankles while unclipping from Peloton bike, lawsuit claims (New York Post ) The Hampton Bays woman is for unspecified damages under claims of negligence, product liability and breach of warranties, according to the lawsuit. Thieves Stole Credit Cards From Cars In Quogue, Sag Harbor: PD (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Police are asking for the public's help to find the thieves who stole the credit cards from unlocked cars and used them to go shopping, authorities said. Epstein on the East End: Convicted Pedophile's Hamptons Trips (Dan's Papers) Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, reportedly took off in his "Lolita Express" from Francis J. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach in 1997. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 19 (Press Release Desk) During her visit to Long Island Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the number of new positives on Long Island had dropped by 75 percent.





Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

From my notebook:

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "Happy National #squirrelappreciationday 💕🐿 . . Did you know that squirrels most important role in the ecosystem is Forrest regeneration. Their eating & food saving habits contribute greatly to the plant composition. (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach School District: "To further unify the student body at Westhampton Beach Elementary School, members of the school’s student council, in collaboration with the building’s Equity Team, created a schoolwide promise that students recite daily." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Historical Society: "Villa Paul Benefit Dinner 3 course dinner Appetizer: Choice of Baked Clams or House Salad with Italian Vinaigrette Entree: Choice of Eggplant Parmigiana or Chicken Francaise or Broiled Salmon Dessert , Coffee or Tea Cost is $45." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "The library will be closed on Monday, January 24th for our rescheduled Staff Development Day. We will reopen on Tuesday, January 25th at 10:00 am." (Facebook)

Story continues





It is RESTAURANT WEEK at Legends of New Suffolk. Join us for a special Prix Fixe Menu! (January 23)

FREE WEBINAR | "The Splendors of Venice" Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 25)

