🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Cory Hubbard's Legacy + MLK

Hi, Westhampton and Hampton Bays! There are times when, as a journalist in the communities you cover, you have to write about the unthinkable. When Westhampton Beach High School graduate Cory Hubbard died while away at college in 2014, hearts were broken. Having known Cory since childhood, mine was, too. Today we have a moving story from our friends at 27 East about one of Cory's best friends, wrestling head coach Pete DeTore, remembering all that he meant to so many. In a small town, we lift each other up during the worst of times and together, we remember. Thinking of the Hubbard family as we near the day marking this forever loss that left us all forever changed.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 33.

Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:

Hampton Bays Amends COVID-19 Quarantine Period (27east.com) Latest: Hospital Capacity In Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) DeTore Remembers Best Friend At Cory Hubbard Duals (27east.com) Hampton Bays Man Charged With Stealing Vehicle, Tools: Police (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 10 (Press Release Desk)





Today's Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Teens vs. Librarians: Jackbox Games - Hampton Bays Public Library (3:00 PM)

Work Group Mtg - Facilities & Operations (rescheduled from 1/6) (4:00 PM)

Cowfish Wine Dinner Showcasing Macari Vineyards (6:30 PM)

MS Winter Concert Grades 7 & 8 - Hampton Bays High School (7:00 PM)

Debriefing the Holidays Virtual Workshop (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "@thesoulrebels bring their New Orleans jazz funk fusion to WHBPAC this April! (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Cooking with Rob Scott. Little Italy Pizza Dough (Virtual Program for Families) Friday, January 21, 4:00-5:00 pm If you like pizza then you will like this pizza dough recipe." (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

What No One is Telling You Free Final Resting/Funeral/Cremation Webinar- Friday Jan 14, 6 pm EST (January 14)

FREE Workshop: Quickly Start a Micro-Gig Business From Home (January 14)

AAECF’S Dr. MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. Thank you for sharing this journey with me.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch