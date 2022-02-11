🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Crash + Environment + Quilts

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! Our top story today centers on an East End environmental roundtable that took place virtually Thursday. Elected officials and environmental advocates outlined the greatest issues posing challenges to the area's most precious resource, the environment. Also, a serious crash in Hampton Bays. And, for those of you expecting guests, how to build the perfect oasis for them to enjoy.

Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Boats In Hampton Bays Crash: FD (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) A driver slammed into a pole, multiple boat trailers, and boats during a crash Thursday night in Hampton Bays, fire officials said. According to the Hampton Bays Fire Department, the crash took place on East Montauk Highway at Canoe Place Road at 11:38 p.m. The vehicle struck the pole and boats before coming to rest on its side under a boat, officials said. Virtual Environmental Roundtable Unfolds: East End elected officials, environmental advocates, and stakeholders weighed in on the greatest challenges to the area's greatest resource — the environment. (Patch) How to Build the Perfect Guest House: "In a narrow lot adjacent to her Long Island home, interior designer Muriel Brandolini fashioned an enfilade of guest rooms—and let nature do the rest." (Wall Street Journal; subscription required) Lottery Scam Uncovered Involving Hamptons Address: Police: A man, 75, from New Mexico sent $8,500 in cash to a Hamptons home, believing the fees would help him collect his prize, police say. (Patch) Westhampton Beach 2nd Graders Create Quilts For Kids With Cancer: Stitched with love: Westhampton Beach Elementary School second grade students are sewing quilts as part of a kindness initiative and fundraiser for the St. Jude "Experimenting, Prototyping, Inventing and Creating," or EPIC, challenge, district officials said. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Red Creek: "Can anyone recommend someone to regroup our 2 bathrooms? - Thank you." (Nextdoor)





