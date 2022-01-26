🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Dune Road Gem + DEC Lessons

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays neighbors and friends! Let's get this Wednesday started. Living on the East End, the environment is the heartbeat that connects us all. Some fifth graders in Hampton Bays got a visit recently from a representative from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who gave an interactive lesson. It's in gestures such as these that a lifelong appreciation of the precious place we share is born. Also in the news, we share a post from our friends at Dan's Papers, paying tribute to a Shinnecock elder, who died at 104. These are the most important things happening around town today. Stay safe and warm as we ready for Mother Nature's blustery burst of winter. Until tomorrow. . .

Wow House: $1.5M Dune Lane Gem With Expansive Ocean, Bay Views (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Take a look at this gorgeous home with expansive views of the ocean and bay. Hampton Bays Students Learn About Environment From DEC (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Are you smarter than a fifth grader? These Hampton Bays students amassed a wealth of knowledge about the local environment from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently. Lubin Walter Hunter, Eldest Shinnecock Citizen, Dies at 104 (Dan's Papers) Honoring a Shinnecock elder after he passes away at 104. Police And Mental Health Professionals Collaborate on Telehealth Response Pilot Program (27east.com) Police and mental health professionals team up to respond to connect with people in crisis through telehealth. Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Real Estate Roundup (Westhampton-Hampton Bays) See what's on the block in your corner of the world.





Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "On Sunday evening a deer had fallen in the ice on Narrow Bay in Shirley The @scpdhq were able to rescue the deer from the 40-degree weather, and our volunteers Jackie and Rocco brought the deer to us ." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "HeLP will be at the library on Saturday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "As Omicron cases continued to surge across our state and nation, Governor Hochul partnered with the State Legislature to distribute COVID-19 testing kits and masks." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Staller: "Suggestions for a Licensed and insured contractor for a bathroom renovation ? - Southampton area. Thanks!" (Nextdoor)

nina, Neighbor: "what do you think about of melee in riverhead today with parents that do't want kids masking? It should be all or nothing for masking." (Patch)





