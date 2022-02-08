🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: DWI Charge + Parade + Heroes

Good morning, neighbors! We want to hear about the issues you feel are the most important right now in Westhampton Beach and Hampton Bays. Whether it's traffic, pot holes, a lack of affordable housing, or the changing face of the East End, we want your voice to be heard. Please send your thoughts to Lisa.Finn@patch.com for a series I'm writing about the challenges residents are facing in our corner of the world.

First, today's weather:

Rain and drizzle in the a.m.. High: 42 Low: 23.

Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:

Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day Parade Back After Pandemic Pause (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Irish eyes will be smiling and the sound of bagpipes will fill the air as the 16th annual Annual Hampton Bays Hiberians St. Patrick's Day parade returns on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. 'Operation Love': Snack Drive For Essential Workers In Hamptons: (Patch) Here's a way to give back to the front line heroes and essential workers who've been there to protect us all every day of the pandemic. Westhampton-Hampton Bays Events Calendar: See What's Happening This Week (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Take a look at what's going on this week in your community. Man Charged With DWI After Trying To Leave Hampton Bays Crash: PD (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) A Hampton Bays man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he tried to leave the scene of a crash Sunday morning, police said. According to Southampton Town Police, the incident took place at 9:11 a.m.; police responded to a call regarding an "erratic" driver in the vicinity of Wakeman Road and Fanning Avenue in Hampton Bays, authorities said. Way to Go! Westhampton Beach Student Collects Toys for Children's Foundation (Newsday) One student is bringing smiles to underprivileged children.





Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

VIRTUAL! GOLDEN ART! CELEBRATE ARTIST GUSTAVE KLIMT, VIA ZOOM (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "We are in need of large beach towels for our injured animals. We are also in need of canned cat food (no seafood) for our ambassador fox. These items can be dropped off at our center 7 days a week, from 8 to 5 at 228 West Montauk Highway." (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Womens Lax: "Calling all BC fans (no offense UNC), we just happen to be fans of a few of the @bcwlax girls. Deadline February 10. Trip is open to all girls trying out for JV and Varsity Lacrosse. It’s going to be a great lacrosse filled day." (Instagram)

Long Island Native Plant Initiative (LINPI): "Long Island was shaped by #FireAndIce! While the island itself consists of glacial deposits, many of the plant communities were shaped by wildfire and have evolved accordingly." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "In an effort to spread love and kindness for Valentine's Day, the third graders in Kelley Davide and Claire Urizzo’s class at Hampton Bays Elementary School penned friendly letters to their classmates." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Northwell Health will administer COVID-19 Boosters (Pfizer and Moderna) on Wednesday at HB Middle School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those interested. The vaccine decision is an individual one. HB Middle offers a comfortable “home court advantage." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Welcome back to Picture Book Mondays with Ms. Marie! Today we are presenting three books that have the common theme of Valentine’s Day. The characters you meet in these books are fun, filled with love, and learning some important lessons." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Hi friends! - I’ve seen a few posts about needing a contractor/builder, lease reach out to me if you’re looking to renovate your home — or, realistically, for all of your home needs! I have the best recommendation! South Bay home improve..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Staller: "Hello everyone!!! - Can you recommend someone to fix refrigerators ? Thanks in advance." (Nextdoor)





Behind The Scoreboard – No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today (Details)

