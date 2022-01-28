🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: DWI Charge + Snow Preparation

Lisa Finn
·3 min read

Welcome back, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! The top story for all of us on the East End today is snow, snow, snow. From all accounts, we're set to get hit by a powerful nor'easter, and town officials are urging residents to stock up in case they're housebound for a few days. Patch will be working 24/7 to keep you updated with the latest snow news. If you have a question during the storm, please email me at any time at Lisa.Finn@patch.com. We're here to help. Stay warm and safe. Until next time. . . .

First, today's weather:

A snow shower in the p.m.. High: 35 Low: 25.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

  1. Woman Charged With DWI In Hampton Bays: Police A Mattituck woman was charged with DWI in Hampton Bays Thursday. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch)

  2. Snow Total Estimates Rise For Long Island As Nor'easter Nears (Patch) Heavy snow and winds gusting up to 55 mph will make travel very difficult to impossible Saturday on Long Island, the National Weather Service says. Snow total estimates have risen slightly from earlier forecasts with 10-15 inches of accumulation likely across the island before the snow tapers off Saturday evening. The highest amounts are expected on the East End

  3. An Expert in Luxury and Waterfront Hamptons Real Estate (Hamptons.com) Take a look at some of the luxurious offerings on the East End.

  4. Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: Jan 28–Feb 3, 2022 (Dan's Papers) See what's happening around the East End after the snow clears away.

  5. Suffolk County Publishes Coronavirus Case Update For January 25 (Press Release Desk) The rate of positivity continues its steady decline in our region.

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

From my notebook:

  • Hampton Bays Historical Society: "Oh Baby, it’s cold outside! We hope this epistle finds you cozy and warm. Chances are, unless you are reading this outdoors, that is the case, because we have warm homes." (Facebook)

