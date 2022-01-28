🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: DWI Charge + Snow Preparation
Welcome back, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! The top story for all of us on the East End today is snow, snow, snow. From all accounts, we're set to get hit by a powerful nor'easter, and town officials are urging residents to stock up in case they're housebound for a few days. Patch will be working 24/7 to keep you updated with the latest snow news. If you have a question during the storm, please email me at any time at Lisa.Finn@patch.com. We're here to help. Stay warm and safe. Until next time. . . .
First, today's weather:
A snow shower in the p.m.. High: 35 Low: 25.
Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:
Woman Charged With DWI In Hampton Bays: Police A Mattituck woman was charged with DWI in Hampton Bays Thursday. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch)
Snow Total Estimates Rise For Long Island As Nor'easter Nears (Patch) Heavy snow and winds gusting up to 55 mph will make travel very difficult to impossible Saturday on Long Island, the National Weather Service says. Snow total estimates have risen slightly from earlier forecasts with 10-15 inches of accumulation likely across the island before the snow tapers off Saturday evening. The highest amounts are expected on the East End
An Expert in Luxury and Waterfront Hamptons Real Estate (Hamptons.com) Take a look at some of the luxurious offerings on the East End.
Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: Jan 28–Feb 3, 2022 (Dan's Papers) See what's happening around the East End after the snow clears away.
Suffolk County Publishes Coronavirus Case Update For January 25 (Press Release Desk) The rate of positivity continues its steady decline in our region.
Today's Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Westhampton-Hampton Bays!
Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:
From my notebook:
Hampton Bays Historical Society: "Oh Baby, it’s cold outside! We hope this epistle finds you cozy and warm. Chances are, unless you are reading this outdoors, that is the case, because we have warm homes." (Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services — (Visit website)
D&J Concepts — (Visit Website)
White Glove Medicine — (Visit website)
Events:
American Legion fundraiser (January 28)
Announcements:
Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)
Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)
Job listings:
Irrigation Positions (Details)
Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com
Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you around.
— Lisa Finn
About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to hear from you all.
This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch