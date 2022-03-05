🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Egg Hunt +Remembering Neighbor

Good morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays neighbors and friends! With the coronavirus numbers dropping dramatically, it's time for time-honored and beloved events to kick off again. Next weekend, both the Westhampton Beach and Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day parades will bring a bit of the blarney to the area.

And soon after, an Easter Egg Hunt is planned to benefit our local heroes, the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps. These are the events that epitomize small-town life; there's nothing quite as magical. Get out and enjoy every moment.

Variable clouds. High: 43 Low: 36.

Easter Egg Hunt To Benefit Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps: Here's a way to support local first responders who give their all to the community every day — and bring the kids for a fun-filled event, too. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Modern Aviation Closes on Third New York FBO: "The remaining two Long Island properties—at Republic Airport in Farmingdale and at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach—are expected to transact in the coming weeks," Aviation International News reports (Aviation International News) James Marshall ‘Jim’ Kramon, co-founder of a Baltimore law firm who engaged in philanthropic work, dies: Remembering a light in the Quiogue community, a neighbor and friend. (Baltimore Sun) 4 Charged In Theft Of $90K In Handbags From Hamptons Shop: PD: Four thieves from Newark, NJ were arrested and charged with stealing more than $90,000 worth of handbags from an East Hampton store Thursday, police said. (Patch) Students Celebrate Reading, Dr. Seuss: Elementary school students participated in Read Across America week. (Patch)





