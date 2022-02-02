🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Helping Kids In Need + Dining

Happy Wednesday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! I want to start this day with a story: I was checking Facebook, as we all do so often, and I saw a post by a woman, 87, who has been a longtime member of my church. She was writing to thank the Westhampton Beach Fire Department for coming over to clear her walkway of snow so she can pick up her mail and get her newspaper in the morning. She wanted to thank them for the good deed, and so do I. It's quiet acts of kindness like these that make our hometowns so truly special. Yes, there has been much change in recent years, but the true values, the inherent compassion and neighborliness, are shining strong. Thank you to our fire department members not just for saving lives and bravery in times of emergency, but for the everyday acts of kindness that mean everything. Stay warm and safe today, Westhampton and Hampton Bays. Until tomorrow. . . .

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and milder. High: 42 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Catie's Closet Provides Necessities To Hampton Bays Students (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) "One of the top reasons economically disadvantaged students miss school is because they do not have access to basic necessities." A new program in the Hampton Bays school district helps kids whose families are struggling with a "store" where they can choose clothing and basic necessities that help them to succeed. Expanded Recreation Opportunities On the Horizon For Hampton Bays and North Sea (27east.com) From 27east.com, see what upgrades Southampton Town has planned. Weekend Blizzard, First Since 2018, Was A Major Event (27east.com) Who's still digging out? New Congressional Districting Could Load NY-1 In Favor Of Democrats, Carve Out East Quogue, Westhampton Into New District (27east.com) According to the new map, "East Quogue, Quogue, Westhampton, Westhampton Beach, West Hampton Dunes, Remsenburg, Speonk and Eastport — would become part of the newly expanded NY-2, as the 2nd Congressional District is called," according to 27 east. LI restaurants offering Valentine's Day specials (Newsday) Where do you take your love for Valentine's Day?

Westhampton Beach Village: "Many thanks to our Department of Public Works crews who worked around the clock in white out conditions to keep our roads cleared. Well done!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "3.19 The Robert Cray Band - Legendary bluesman and five-time Grammy Award winner 3.20 The Devon Allman Project with special guest The Samantha Fish Band." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Remember! HeLP will be at the library on Saturday, February 12th from 11:00am to 4 p.m.! The Healthy Libraries Program (HeLP) brings students who are training in the fields of social work, public health, library science." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Join us virtually, on Tuesdays, for Mr. Evan's new K-3 story time series "Ever Told". This week, he has shared the funniest story time "ever told", featuring two books by the incredibly funny Ame Dyckman. You're guaranteed to laugh!" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Staller: "Babysitting/ Childcare - If you’re looking for a babysitter for Valentine's or other occasions, I’m available. I’m a recently retired teacher from Hampton Bays School District and have been teaching for over 30 plus years." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Shene Nursing Service offering at home nursing care! - Hire a nurse from the comfort of your home for:-Blood draws-IVs-Wound Care-Med caddy refills -Medication management-Pulse checks/vitals -Rapid Covid tests." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock - Gardeners: "Is anyone interested in snow blowing a driveway or shovel? - Today or tomorrow?" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Hello! - I’m helping a friend out. She’s looking to rent a 3 bedroom house or apartment anywhere from East Hampton to Hampton Bays. She has 2 children and a dog. Her budget is $4,000 or less a month. Preferably closer to the $3,000 range." (Nextdoor)





Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics

