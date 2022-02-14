🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Helping Coach + Grad Mourned

Happy Monday, people of Westhampton-Hampton Bays! Our top story of the day centers on a longtime Hampton Bays coach who is facing medical challenges. The community, as always, is showing hometown love and coming together in a big way to help.

Also, it's Valentine's Day! If you get a chance, stop by the annual rose sale organized by the Hampton Bays Troop 483 Boy Scout Troops. It's a great fundraiser for an incredible group of young people doing so much for the community. The roses will be sold across from the Hampton Bays Firehouse. Take a minute to help support the boys — and bring home some roses for the one you love.

As we dig out of yet another snow this morning, stay warm and safe.

First, today's weather:

Very cold with sunshine. High: 26 Low: 12.

Here are the top stories in Westhampton-Hampton Bays today:

Longtime Basketball Coach Needs Help In Face Of Medical Challenge: The community is coming together to help a longtime Hampton Bays basketball coach during his time of need. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Wow House: East Quogue Waterfront Post-Modern Beauty: " Smell the bay breezes as you swim in your heated in ground saltwater gunite pool or relax in your hot tub" (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Friends Gather In Memory Of Ciara McKeon, Former Southampton Lifeguard, Who Died Friday: The Westhampton Beach graduate died Friday after being struck by an SUV, 27east reports. (27east.com) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update (Press Release Desk) See where Suffolk County stands as the positivity rate continues to drop statewide.





Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

Hampton Bays Scout Troop 483 Annual Valentine's Day Rose Sale (9:00 AM)

In Person - Knitting with Arlene - Hampton Bays Public Library (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "A beautiful sight to see!!" (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Booster Club: "Thank you for your support. Good Luck" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Newtown/Canal: "Joyeux Anniversaire to Hamptons Bays Local Danielle 🎂🎉 - BEST. BIRTHDAY. EVER.Book your next Dining & Dancing Special Occasion with us." (Nextdoor)

marc, Neighbor: "the winter thaw for three days now make you feel alive once more" (Patch)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to hear from you all.

