🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: High School Show + Ukraine

Happy Tuesday, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! As the mom of a young actor now living in Los Angeles and pursuing his dream, I remember just how important high school shows were, to shaping his journey. The East End is blessed with talented teachers, choreographers, directors and costume designers who lend their time and gifts to giving our students their first experiences on the stage.

As a new production of "Chicago: High School Edition" debuts at Hampton Bays High School, take the time to go and support student theater. Not only are you in for a treat, but you're helping to keep programs alive that nurture artistic futures.

Until tomorrow. . . .

First, today's weather:

Breezy in the morning. High: 54 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

'Chicago: High School Edition' Debuting In Hampton Bays: Young thespians are set to take the stage and dazzle with some amazing choreography. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Hampton Bays Hosts St. Pat's Day Parade After Two Year COVID Hiatus: Irish eyes were smiling and a great time was had by all. (27east.com) Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area Pets Up For Adoption: Meet Shark, Nana, Pinot & More: If you are looking for a four-footed friend to complete your family, meet these adorable pets. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Who's Hiring In The Westhampton-Hampton Bays Area? Check Out New Local Jobs: If you're looking for work, check out the opportunities here. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) 27Speaks: From The Front Lines Of The War In Ukraine: A compelling discussion from our friends at 27east.com. (27east.com)













From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Story continues

Today in Westhampton-Hampton Bays:

In-Person Conflict Resolution 101 - Hampton Bays Public Library (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hampton Bays: "Hi Neighbors, looking for dog-trainer recommendations in Hampton Bays. - Thank you!" (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (March 27)

All in the Family Piano Concert - Free Admission (April 3)

Add your event

Job listings:

Farm Field Crew (Details)

Private Beach Club job opportunities (Details)

Add your job listing

Other classifieds:

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you tomorrow for another update.

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch