🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Hospitality Academy + SCMEA

Hospitality Academy Kicks Off In Hampton Bays: An innovative new program commenced Tuesday night preparing participants for careers in the hospitality field, as Hampton Bays continues to emerge as a destination. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Camp Mona: "Based in Westhampton Beach, Camp Mona is The Hampton Synagogue's answer for young children in need of some summertime science, art and Shabbat," Dan's Papers said. (Dan's Papers) Students Perform At SCMEA Music Festival For 1stX Since Pandemic: A beloved musical festival is back after the pandemic, and students showcased their talents recently. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Suffolk County Publishes Coronavirus Case Update For March 13: See where the numbers stand this week. (Press Release Desk) Joseph Sullivan Obituary (2022) - Bronxville, NY - New York Times: " Joe was never happier than when he was at Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays surrounded by his family, enjoying the warm weather and discussing world events," the New York Times obituary read. (Legacy.com)









