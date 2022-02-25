🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Justin's Chop Shop + St. Pat's

Hello, Westhampton-Hampton Bays neighbors and friends! Our top story today spotlights Justin DeMarco, who owns Justin's Chop Shop and is set to move to a larger space on Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach soon. Justin and his wife are setting down deep roots in the community — she teaches at the elementary school — and his thoughts on the joys of small-town living and the importance of hometown values are the essence of why we all love this very special corner of the world.

Justin's Chop Shop Set To Move To New Westhampton Beach Space: A popular butcher shop in Westhampton Beach is ready for its next chapter — and owner Justin DeMarco shared his plans for the new space, which is slated to open sometime before Memorial Day weekend. (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) 3 ways to enjoy winter fishing on Long Island: Here's how to enjoy the sport year-round. (Newsday) Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: February 25–28, 2022: Here's what's happening in our corner of the world. (Dan's Papers) St. Patrick's Day Parades on Long Island 2022: Where's your favorite St. Patrick's Day parade? The parades in Westhampton Beach and Hampton Bays are beloved annual traditions. (Long Island Press) Westhampton Beach Village To Test Electronic Parking Ticket Program This Summer: How do you feel about the plan? (27east.com)





Virtual Overnight D&D - Hampton Bays Public Library (8:00 PM)

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: "If anyone is going to the store, we could use some fruit (apples, pears, blueberries. We don't need strawberries, however). Also we are low on weewee pads. What better way to know that 100 percent of your donation goes to our injured animals!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Join us virtually for Mr. Evan's K-3 storytime series "Ever Told"." (Facebook)

Public Information Representative Donna Harris, United States Postal Inspection Service - New York: "COVID Email/Text Scam - Hi All...We've been away for a while, but we're back! Just a reminder. We don't handle delivery or customer service issues relating to the Postal Service. We handle criminal matters only." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rampasture/Springville: "Lost cat. Sweet 2-year old tabby last seen on fri 2/18 in the vicinity of Leslie Place and Daisy Farms Drive in New Rochelle. Chipped. Please lmk if you spot her. (posting for her owner) thank you!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Shinnecock Hills: "Hi there, My brother is looking for a year-round room/apartment to rent anywhere from Hampton Bays to Montauk. Any leads would be great! He has plenty of references if need be. Thank you!" (Nextdoor)

