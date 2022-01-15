🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Man Tased: PD + Kids Help Pets

Morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays friends and neighbors! It's going to be a cold three-day weekend but that won't stop people from enjoying the beauty of the East End. Is there anything more invigorating than a brisk beach walk on a cold winter day? Enjoy the time with family and friends — and maybe stop by Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe in Westhampton Beach for a hot cocoa, one of my most favorite things to do when the temperatures plunge.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and much colder. High: 22 Low: 6. Get ready for the Deep Freeze.

Westhampton Beach Man Charged With Assault: Police (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) A Westhampton Beach man turned himself in and was arrested and charged with assault after an incident at a Riverside business Friday, police sid. Man Tased After Assaulting Officer, Mask Refusal On Jitney: PD: (Southampton Patch) A witness on a Hampton Jitney bus told Patch that a passenger refused to wear a mask. The dispute escalated and the man was tased and charged with assaulting a police officer, authorities said. Pedestrian Dies After Riverside Hit-And-Run: Police (Patch) The man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Riverside, police said. Westhampton-Hampton Bays-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: New Data (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Edward G. Tuohy, Formerly Of Sag Harbor, Dies January 4 (27east.com) Priciest home sales in Hampton Bays (Long Island Business News) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 12 (Press Release Desk)





Mega Game: The World Turned Upside Down (12:00 PM)

Westhampton Beach School District: "Fifth grade students at Westhampton Beach Elementary School presented an amazing performance of the musical “Snow Biz” on Jan. 13. (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Throughout January, the members of the Hampton Bays Middle School Kiwanis Builder’s Club are working to raise money for their furry friends at the Southampton Animal Shelter." (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Ready to Read Friday with Ms. Marie " (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: "Check it out! @The Soul Rebels are coming to WHBPAC on April 9th at 8pm! Their funky brass and jazz fusion is the perfect night of music to have you dreaming of hot summer days ☀️ Call now for tix at 631-288-1500" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "The Westhampton Free Library will be closed Monday, January 17th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day." (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

Estate sale friday and saturday (Details)

Vinyl Records for Sale (Details)

Vintage Norman Miller Bikini wire chairs and table (Details)

