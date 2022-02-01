🌱 Westhampton-Hampton Bays Daily: Masks + Coach Dies + Valentine

Morning, Westhampton-Hampton Bays! It's finally starting to warm up — and, with Valentine's Day coming soon, children in Hampton Bays are thinking all the things they love best. Their answers may surprise you, and give you pause for reflection. Also today, where to secure free N95 masks – and Westhampton mourns a coach. Here are the most important things going on around town today. Stay warm and safe. Until tomorrow . . . .

'What I Love': Valentine Words From Hampton Bays 2nd Graders (Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch) Read about what second graders from Hampton Bays say they love the most. Their answers may surprise you. Get the tissue box. Where to get free N95 masks on Long Island (Newsday) Here's how to secure some free N95 masks as the numbers continue to decrease across the region. Joseph John 'Coach' Woltering Of Westhampton Dies January 29 (27east.com) "Joseph John “Coach” Woltering of Westhampton died on January 29 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care on Quiogue of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 81." Our hearts go out to all who loved him. Suffolk County Community College: Cyber Program Granted U.S. National Security Agency Designation (Press Release Desk) "There are few priorities more pressing for our country than cybersecurity," said Suffolk County Community College President Dr. Edward Bonahue. Man arrested for DWI In Hampton Bays (Riverhead News Review) Southampton police arrested a Flanders man in Hampton Bays Friday for driving while intoxicated. Eddy Carretocardona, 31, was initially pulled over for driving slowly on the shoulder of the road after officers responded to a report of a reckless and erratic motorist, police said. He told police he’d had two drinks, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screening breath test, authorities said.

Westhampton Beach School District: "Thank you to our buildings and grounds and custodial teams who did an incredible job clearing snow from our parking lots and walkways." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Firemen: "(1/30/2022) at 19:46hrs… The Hampton Bays Fire Department was dispatched to Macy’s parking lot to secure the scene for a Suffolk County Police Department Medivac." (Facebook)

Westhampton Beach School District: "Westhampton Beach High School students enrolled in the school’s Digital Generation class participated in a final project competition at Stony Brook University on Jan. 25, with two of the students taking home honors." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Public Schools: "Krista Savino’s fourth grade class at Hampton Bays Elementary School recently participated in a weather scavenger hunt. Students searched for fact cards around their classroom that helped them to answer questions on their clipboards." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "Thank you for all you do, Hamptons Community Outreach. Today they were doing great things for Southampton Animal Shelter who also do amazing things for our furry friends." (Facebook)

Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce: "Thank you to all the hardworking, dedicated men and women at our highway department. Your efforts are greatly appreciated by all. Stay safe and warm! Great job Charlie and crew!" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "Today! Nature Masks with Mr. Tony Register now! Kindergarten through 3rd Grade Only a few spots left. Call the Children's Department at 631-288-3335 X112" (Facebook)

Westhampton Free Library: "There Will Be No Entrance/Exit Through the Municipal Lot to the Library Starting tomorrow, access to the parking lot behind the Library and is closed for construction." (Facebook)

Lori Kramer, Neighbor: "How many inches of snow in Quogue?" (Patch)





